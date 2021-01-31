X
Popular Searches

Quick Tip: You Can Get Free Stuff Using Google Play Points

Eric Schoon @ericpschoon
| 2 min read
Group of Google Play Points menus on a colorful background
Google

If you’re an Android user, you’ve probably visited the Play Store hundreds of times as your central hub for apps, movies, and books. However, what you might not be aware of is that the Google Play Points system within the store can net you free rewards.

You Need to Join First

Google Play Points "Join Now" page
Google
RELATEDWhat Are Google Play Points, and How Do You Use Them?

Play Points are a fairly standard reward system Google offers in the Play Store. In the menu, you’ll see a section completely dedicated to Play Points. You need to register for the program if you haven’t already to earn points, which means you likely won’t have any built-up from your previous purchases. But registering is as simple as tapping the “Join for Free” button in the Play Points menu—although you might need to provide a payment method if you haven’t given one to the Play Store yet.

Beyond that the program is pretty straightforward; you get a point per dollar spent on the store, with various incentives to increase the number of points you receive based on how much you purchase. Notably, for the first seven days of signing up to Play Points, you’ll automatically receive three times as many Play Points as normal. There are also a few rewards for installing certain apps or purchasing subscriptions that you can view in the Play Points section.

So, What Can You Get for Free?

Google Play Points store page
Google

There are a few things you can do with your Play Points, but the most rewarding for you will likely be the direct exchange for Google Play credit. You can receive gift cards through the Play Points section at the rate of 100 points per dollar. You can use these to rent movies, purchase apps, buy books, and anything else you desire, assuming you get enough points—but that can take a while.

Another nice thing you can use Play Points for is in-app purchases. Certain developers have partnered with Google to provide coupons for their apps redeemable for Play Points, while other apps (mainly games) have purchases that can be made directly with Play Points—you can browse these offers in the Play Points section. The final option is charity; you can donate your Play Points to various causes, such as Doctors Without Borders, at a rate of 50 points per dollar, so if you don’t really care about this system, this is a nice way to get rid of them and help out a good cause.

While none of these options are groundbreaking, they’re nice to have around and are useful rewards for purchasing things on the Play Store. While it takes a while to get enough points to purchase anything substantial, saving a few dollars here and there never hurts anyone.

At the end of the day, Play Points are a simple program. While you won’t be reaping in the cash after signing up, having a gradual buildup of free credit can be nice. And there’s no harm or risk to signing up, so you might as well—it’s basically just free money.

READ NEXT
Eric Schoon Eric Schoon
Eric Schoon is a writer for Review Geek and has spent most of his life thinking about and analyzing products of all shapes and sizes. From the latest games to the hottest smartphones, he enjoys finding the greatest strengths and weaknesses of everything he gets his hands on and then passing that information on to you. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Multi Compartments Trunk Organizer, Black
560 people were interested in this!

Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Leather Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)
560 people were interested in this!

HON Exposure Mesh Task Computer Chair with 2-Way Adjustable Arms for Office Desk, Black (HVL721), Back
421 people were interested in this!

MAGZO Upgraded Door Snake Draft Blocker 32 inch, Noice Blocker Heavy Duty Bottom Insualtion Keep Draft Out Multi-Function Door Draft Seal (Gray)
402 people were interested in this!

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse Adjustable Ergonomic Design, Control and Move Text/Images/Files Between 2 Windows and Apple Mac Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite - Black
288 people were interested in this!

Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse – Ergonomic Design with Sculpted Right-Hand Shape, Compatible with Apple Mac and Microsoft Windows Computers, USB Unifying Receiver, Dark Gray
210 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
180 people were interested in this!

Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse (K72359WW) Black, 3.5" x 6.1" x 8"
100 people were interested in this!

Samsung GP-U999SJVLGDA 3rd Generation SmartThings Hub, White
97 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
95 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular