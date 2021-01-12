Kensington’s StudioDock Is a Charging Station That Turns Your iPad Into an iMac

If you’re looking for a fanciful way to dock and charge your Apple products, there’s no shortage of options. But Kensington’s StudioDock may be the best looking and most functional option yet. With one stand you can dock and charge your iPad Pro or Air to give it an iMac-like look while charging your iPhone, AirPods, and your Apple Watch with an optional add-on. You’ll even get a host of ports along the way.

The StudioDock does look like a miniature iMac when you dock an iPad, just add a Bluetooth keyboard and you’re ready to go. The bottom of the stand acts as two Qi wireless chargers, the first capable of 7.5 W for your iPhone, and the other able to pump out up to 5 W for your AirPods. Connect your iPad and you’ll get rapid charging through USB-C at 37.5 W.

Kensington even plans to offer an optional Apple Watch charger that you connect to the side later in 2021. Turn the stand around and you’ll find a full host of ports, including one USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, three USB-A ports at 5V/0.9A, one 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. It’s everything you need to get a full desktop setup. Or you could always place it next to an actual iMac and wireless connect the two devices for dual-screen action.

Kensington will release three models to support 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 10.9-inch iPad Air tablets, and each will magnetically attach to an iPad and rotate for either portrait or landscape positions.

Kensington didn’t give a release date or price for the StudioDock yet, but you can sign up at the company’s site for notification when it’s available.