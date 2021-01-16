X
Popular Searches

What is DoNotPay and Should You Subscribe?

Eric Schoon @ericpschoon
| 5 min read
Screenshot of DoNotPay landing page
DoNotPay

DoNotPay launched back in 2015 as a simple service to help combat parking tickets, but in the years since then, it’s evolved into a multi-faceted legal assistant that can help you with all kinds of troubles. But what exactly can it do, and are those features worth subscribing for? That’s what we’ll be covering in this article.

So, What’s the Core Concept?

DoNotPay’s big selling point is that it’s “The First Robot Lawyer”—and that means a whole lot. Whether it’s dealing with the bureaucratic annoyance of appealing a parking ticket, or the over-complicated process of getting a refund for your Uber Eats order, DoNotPay prides itself on solving these issues for you.

It’s an expanding service that’s gaining new features frequently—which is nice to see in a subscription service. For example, DoNotPay recently announced that it’s going to make entering sweepstakes a much simpler process, even when the companies hosting them try to complicate things.

The Deeper Features

Screenshot of DoNotPay help page for suing email spammers
DoNotPay

But that’s only scratching the surface, while stuff like refunds or canceling memberships are the more frequent uses of the app, it does have plenty of more substantial capabilities as well. You can sue individuals and companies through small claims court with the push of a button thanks to DoNotPay, and even have the app draft various legal documents for you.

Hate when you forget to cancel a free trial and wind up getting charged for it? DoNotPay will generate a fake credit card you can use to sign-up for free trials that the companies can’t charge once the trial is over. To go along with this, you can also create fake phone numbers if you’re uncomfortable with companies having that bit of info or want to avoid spam callers—you can even still text and call through these numbers if you need to get in touch with someone but don’t want them knowing your real digits.

DoNotPay "Robo Revenge" instructions page
DoNotPay

 

And speaking of spam, DoNotPay has a couple of tricks up its sleeve to deal with that as well. DoNotPay will fight email spam by using one of its fake credit cards to lead the scammers on, all while collecting their information so you can demand financial compensation. There’s a similar system in place for spam callers or “Robocalls.” You can even use DoNotPay’s small claims court suing capabilities to chase down the spammer’s service provider if the spammer refuses to pay up.

On top of that, DoNotPay can help you save money on bills and track down money you didn’t even know you were entitled to, ranging from unclaimed inheritance to forgotten refunds. DoNotPay is also a master at getting you out of subscription services and gym memberships, can get you the compensation you deserve after a bad experience with an airline, and will wait on hold for you with customer service (among other tricks to cut through the queue).

Need to get in touch with or send something to an inmate? DoNotPay can help, along with giving specific advice pertaining to different states. Or if you want, DoNotPay find you free Birthday gifts, just for fun.

While you’re unlikely to use all the features DoNotPay offers, the wide range of legal issues the app can help with does grant some peace of mind. DoNotPay is a useful thing to have around and might come in clutch in some dire situations—but it’s not without its issues.

What are the Downsides?

Unsurprisingly, DoNotPay is a paid-for service, and it advertises itself as only costing three dollars a month, which is a great price for everything if offers. However, for a company that constantly says how it’s trying to prevent corporations from mistreating you, it’s doing its own fair share of that when it comes to the price.

DoNotPay sign-up page
DoNotPay

Because once you go to the sign-up page, you can easily miss the fine print that says you’re actually paying for a full year of DoNotPay upfront—a $36 subscription that renews annually. That price is fine and still comes out to three dollars a month, but the issue is that you can’t request a partial refund midway through the year. Decide you don’t want/need DoNotPay only a couple of months in? You can cancel, but that will only prevent you from being charged the next payment date—no refund in sight, but at least you still keep access to the service for the rest of that billing cycle.

There are also some issues with the design of the app and website. DoNotPay is definitely designed for mobile devices, which is fine, but the website feels lacking as a result and is not optimized for the larger screen of a computer.

The home page of DoNotPay on a computer screen
Look at all that empty space DoNotPay

The general design of the app can be unnecessarily difficult to navigate as well . If you just want to browse the features DoNotPay has to offer, you have to dig through a ton of pages to see it all—there’s no convenient list you can look at. This can make utilizing the service to its fullest extent a difficult process, and you may entirely miss out on certain features just because of the poor layout.

Those issues may not dealbreakers for you, but what’s particularly frustrating about them is that they’re entirely fixable. It’s not asking too much of a subscription service to improve the overall design of the website and app to make things easier on its customers. And making it clear how much money customers are expected to spend is something DoNotPay should’ve been doing from the start—especially considering the values the company claims to uphold.

Should You Subscribe?

Screenshot of DoNotPay sign-up page
DoNotPay

DoNotPay is a great service—it places some power in your hands to deal with situations that are often made overly complicated by governments and businesses. Even if you only find yourself using a couple of the features in the app, the low subscription price still makes it a justifiable purchase, even if the upfront costs is a bit misleading.

It’s also worth noting that the app is currently only available for iOS devices. The web version is there of course, but if you’re looking for a dedicated Android app then you’re out of luck, unfortunately.

While you may have some trouble finding it all within the app, the feature set is impressive and can help out a lot whether you’re dealing with airlines or your local city government. DoNotPay tries to remove some stress from your life and save you time, and it does both of those things well. If anything mentioned in this article has interested you, DoNotPay is definitely worth at least looking at, along with its asking price of $36 a year.

Robotic Legal Assistance

DoNotPay

An automated legal assistant to help with smaller issues to save you some time and stress.

Sign-up Now
READ NEXT
Eric Schoon Eric Schoon
Eric Schoon is a writer for Review Geek and has spent most of his life thinking about and analyzing products of all shapes and sizes. From the latest games to the hottest smartphones, he enjoys finding the greatest strengths and weaknesses of everything he gets his hands on and then passing that information on to you. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Smart Table Lamp, Gosund WiFi Touch Bedside Lamp Compatible with Alexa Google Home for Bedrooms, Dimmable Warm White and Color Changing RGB LED Nightstand Lamp Night Light, Schedule and Timer
721 people were interested in this!

Office Chair Mat for Hardwood and Tile Floor, Black, Anti-Slip, Non-Curve, Under the Desk Mat Best for Rolling Chair and Computer Desk, 47 x 35 Rectangular Non-Toxic Plastic Protector, Not for Carpet
667 people were interested in this!

Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Rustic Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 3 Wall Storage Shelves for Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen Black/Brown Brackets
260 people were interested in this!

FiiO A1 Silver Portable Headphone Amp A1
195 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest - Split Keyboard Layout for Windows/Mac, Bluetooth or USB Connectivity
141 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business (5KV-00001 )
110 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
103 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (LXM-00001), Black
92 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
88 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular