You May Have Already Won with DoNotPay’s Latest Robot Service

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A website with the words "Free Raffle Ticket!"
DoNotPay

In the U.S. only the government can run lotteries. To get around that legality, companies that run sweepstakes offer the option to enter for free, no purchase necessary. But most of the time, that involves an arduous task like mailing in a self-addressed stamped envelope. Once again, DoNotPay is here to help by doing all the legwork for you.

The U.S. defines a lottery as: “A randomly-drawn giveaway with a chance to win a prize that has monetary value and has an element of consideration.” Basically, a lottery has three elements: random chance (or luck), a prize, and a cost to play. That’s the consideration part, if you have to pay to get a chance to win it’s a lottery.

Options in a moble website to enter a sweepstakes
DoNotPay

And since only the government can run a lottery, that puts companies like McDonald’s and Microsoft in a pickle. Companies like to encourage you to supersize your fries or spend more time at Bing by offering prizes to lucky winners. But if the company gets any sort of monetary benefit (your money, or ad dollars from your searches), then you’ve paid to play. So they get around that rule by creating raffles with a way to enter with “no purchase necessary.”

Look at the terms of service for any sweepstakes or raffle and you’ll find those magic words. “No purchase necessary” leads to instructions on how to enter without “spending money.” And it’s almost always the same method. Write a bunch of garbage on a 3 X 5 piece of paper (Sweepstakes #3 One Million Dollars Giveaway!) and mail it with a self-addressed stamp envelope by such and such a date.

It’s a brilliant tactic because companies can claim to offer a free “no purchases necessary” option, but the barrier is just high enough few people won’t follow through. The vast majority of the entries by far will add to the company’s profits.

DoNotPay’s latest service removes that barrier. The robot lawyer already offers everything from burner phone numbers to refund services, and now it’ll help you enter sweepstakes from all the internet. All for $3 a month, which in itself is perhaps the most impressive part. DoNotPay adds more features regularly but the price stays the same.

With the latest update, once you’re a subscriber just head to the Free Raffle Ticket section in DoNotPay. Give it your mailing information (you’ll only need to do that once), then pick one of the sweepstakes options from DoNotPay’s list. DoNotPay plans to keep the list updated with current raffles, and if you know about one DoNotPay hasn’t found yet, you can enter the details. DoNotPay will do the legwork of mailing out your entry for you.

We can’t imagine companies will love DoNotPay’s new service, but we don’t love all the effort that goes into “free” entries. So turning the tables is just one more reason to consider DoNotPay’s $3 a month service. Just keep in mind that when you sign up, you’ll be charged for the first year ($36) up front.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

