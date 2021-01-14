Razer’s Project Brooklyn Is a Gaming Chair Right Off a ‘Star Trek’ Set

The outlandish designs of gaming peripherals lend themselves towards sci-fi imaginings: I’ve personally seen Razer’s Tartarus and Orbweaver keypads in Arrow and Ender’s Game. But the company’s latest concept device looks like it dropped right off the bridge of a warp-capable starship. Meet Project Brooklyn, Razer’s concept for the future of PC gaming chairs and “battlestations.”

The basic layout of Brooklyn echoes the more ridiculous gamer cockpits we’ve seen over the last 10 years or so, like the Imperatorworks Thronos with its over-the-head monitor mount and tray for a mouse and keyboard. The big difference is that Brooklyn’s giant curved OLED screen rolls up and folds back into the chair itself, in a motion that might win a nod of approval from Tony Stark. The 60-inch widescreen panel would totally immerse the user’s field of vision.

The interesting tech doesn’t stop there. The chair’s tray area deploys from the arm rest in different layouts, and folds away for entry and exit. The chair itself features haptic feedback motors (something Razer’s experimented with before), and a carbon fiber body festooned with leather cushion areas. Power and connection cables exit from the base, in an array that matches the Raptor monitor. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Razer product without RGB Chroma support.

Unlike the Hazel mask concept released earlier this week, Project Brooklyn doesn’t seem feasible as a consumer product anytime in the near future. While none of its various components are straight-up impossible, that 60-inch rollable OLED panel alone would cost a king’s ransom … which is probably why this device only exists as a 3D render at the moment.