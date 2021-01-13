X
Popular Searches

Some of Your Amazon Ring Cameras Now Have End-to-End Encryption

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An iPhone with the Ring app, showing end to end encryption options.
Amazon

What a difference a year can make. Early last year, Ring’s reputation took some hefty dings due to its handling of security and privacy issues. Ever since the company has taken steps to address those problems by adding a new privacy dashboard and mandatory two-factor authentication. But if you have compatible cameras, Ring will now offer end-to-end encryption (E2E), meaning only you can see your videos.

Ring already encrypts your videos on its servers (at rest), but Amazon has the keys and can view your videos, or hand them over to law enforcement for viewing. The company claims it only looks at customer video for service purposes (such as troubleshooting), but in the past that’s come into question. With E2E turned on, the videos are encrypted before they hit Amazon’s servers.

The key to that encryption resides on your mobile device and out of Amazon’s hands. That means it can’t unlock the videos and watch the contents, even if it wanted to. Unfortunately, the new feature is currently a “technical preview” and rolling out to users. So you may not see it yet. And you need to have one of Ring’s compatible cameras.

Amazon says the following cameras are compatible: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Video Doorbell Elite, Ring Floodlight Cam, Ring Spotlight Cam Wired, Stick Up Cam Plug In, Stick Up Cam Elite, and Indoor Cam. That leaves out all of Ring’s battery-powered cameras like the Ring Peephole camera and the first-and-second generation Ring doorbells.

When the feature hits your account, you open up the Ring app (for iOS and Android) and head to the Control Center. Then tap Video Encryption, tap Advanced Settings, and tap Video End-to-End Encryption. Hopefully, Amazon’s Ring brings E2E devices and users soon.

Source: Ring

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Night Light Projector with Remote Control, Eicaus 2 in 1 Star Projector with LED Nebula Cloud/Moving Ocean Wave Projector for Kid Baby, Built-in Music Speaker, Voice Control, Multifunctional
551 people were interested in this!

Canon Color Image CLASS MF644Cdw - All in One, Wireless, Mobile Ready, Duplex Laser Printer
241 people were interested in this!

24 Pockets - SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, Pink
161 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
147 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
117 people were interested in this!

HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW75A)
109 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
104 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
98 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
90 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
79 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular