Moen’s Smart Sump Pump Monitor Might Save You from a Flooded Basement

All it takes is a good rain to flood your basement or crawlspace. To prevent that from happening, many homes have sump pumps that flush water away from the home. It’s a set it and forget it device, but forgetting it can be a mistake. If a sump pump fails, you’ll get flooded. Flo by Moen’s Sump Pump Monitor hopes to save you from expensive water damage.

The best part about Flo by Moen’s Sump Pump Monitor is you don’t need to replace your current sump pump. The device adds monitoring capabilities to existing sump pumps. Plug the monitor into the wall, then power the sump pump through the monitor. Once you set up the Moen app and connect the monitor to your Wi-Fi, you’re good to go.

The Monitor checks on sump pump water levels, performance, power loss, humidity, temperature, leaks, and Wi-Fi status continually. If it detects any issues, like a loss of power, then it’ll notify you through the Moen app. And you can enable an audible alarm to warn you when the Wi-Fi or power is out. It even has a backup battery so it can keep working if your home loses power.

Losing power is one of the more common sump issues, but the other is leaking. The Monitor checks on your sump pump’s water level and performance to catch leaks even before they happen. But you’ll also get a Remote Leak Detection disc as an extra layer of protection. Place that down and if it detects water, you’ll get a notification.

Moen is no stranger to water monitoring and smart home products. The company offers smart water sensors, smart water shut off valves, smart faucets, and smart sensors. The Fly by Moen app (for iOS and Android) can let you know about issues remotely, and the Sump Pump Monitor will connect to Alexa and Google. Moen says the Sump Pump Monitor will release sometime in the second half of 2021, and pricing information will come at a later date.