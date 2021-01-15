X
Popular Searches

Moen’s Smart Sump Pump Monitor Might Save You from a Flooded Basement

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Flo by Moen Sump Pump Monitor
Moen

All it takes is a good rain to flood your basement or crawlspace. To prevent that from happening, many homes have sump pumps that flush water away from the home. It’s a set it and forget it device, but forgetting it can be a mistake. If a sump pump fails, you’ll get flooded. Flo by Moen’s Sump Pump Monitor hopes to save you from expensive water damage.

The best part about Flo by Moen’s Sump Pump Monitor is you don’t need to replace your current sump pump. The device adds monitoring capabilities to existing sump pumps. Plug the monitor into the wall, then power the sump pump through the monitor. Once you set up the Moen app and connect the monitor to your Wi-Fi, you’re good to go.

Another angle of the Fly by Moen smart sump pump.
Moen

The Monitor checks on sump pump water levels, performance, power loss, humidity, temperature, leaks, and Wi-Fi status continually. If it detects any issues, like a loss of power, then it’ll notify you through the Moen app. And you can enable an audible alarm to warn you when the Wi-Fi or power is out. It even has a backup battery so it can keep working if your home loses power.

Losing power is one of the more common sump issues, but the other is leaking. The Monitor checks on your sump pump’s water level and performance to catch leaks even before they happen. But you’ll also get a Remote Leak Detection disc as an extra layer of protection. Place that down and if it detects water, you’ll get a notification.

Moen is no stranger to water monitoring and smart home products. The company offers smart water sensorssmart water shut off valvessmart faucets, and smart sensors. The Fly by Moen app (for iOS and Android) can let you know about issues remotely, and the Sump Pump Monitor will connect to Alexa and Google. Moen says the Sump Pump Monitor will release sometime in the second half of 2021, and pricing information will come at a later date.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Smart Table Lamp, Gosund WiFi Touch Bedside Lamp Compatible with Alexa Google Home for Bedrooms, Dimmable Warm White and Color Changing RGB LED Nightstand Lamp Night Light, Schedule and Timer
685 people were interested in this!

Office Chair Mat for Hardwood and Tile Floor, Black, Anti-Slip, Non-Curve, Under the Desk Mat Best for Rolling Chair and Computer Desk, 47 x 35 Rectangular Non-Toxic Plastic Protector, Not for Carpet
389 people were interested in this!

Night Light Projector with Remote Control, Eicaus 2 in 1 Star Projector with LED Nebula Cloud/Moving Ocean Wave Projector for Kid Baby, Built-in Music Speaker, Voice Control, Multifunctional
280 people were interested in this!

Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Rustic Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 3 Wall Storage Shelves for Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen Black/Brown Brackets
255 people were interested in this!

FiiO A1 Silver Portable Headphone Amp A1
201 people were interested in this!

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest - Split Keyboard Layout for Windows/Mac, Bluetooth or USB Connectivity
137 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
136 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
114 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business (5KV-00001 )
107 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
100 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular