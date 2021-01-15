X
Cowin’s $80 Sound Bar Can Split in Half for Surround Sound

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A soundbar on a tv entertainment center.
Cowin

Sound bars are a great way to improve your TV’s tinny speakers without taking up a lot of room. But they don’t truly surround sound thanks to grouping speakers so close together. Cowin’s new wireless sound bar might give you the best of both world. You can place it under your TV like a traditional sound bar, or split it in half to create two speakers.

A soundbar split into two pieces.
Cowin

You can connect to the sound bar over Bluetooth 4.2 as well as AUX, optical, and HDMI ports. Put together it resembles a standard sound bar that you mount above or below your TV. But if you want something a little closer to a traditional soundbar, snap it in half. In that mode, it resembles a small version of tower speakers. You can place them horizontally or vertically next to your TV or mount them on a wall. The choice is yours.

You probably shouldn’t expect spectacular audio; it’s a 25 W sound bar, after all. But at just $80, it’s hard to complain. If you’re looking for your first audio upgrade for your new TV and you’re not sure what you want or how much space you can spare, Cowin’s sound bar could be a good compromise.

Cowin says its sound bar will go on sale at Amazon sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

