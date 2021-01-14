X
The Brydge Surface Laptop Dock is Functional Art for Your Desk

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Three Surface Laptop Docks in variying sizes.
Brydge

If you have a laptop, one of the best accessories you can get is a docking station. With a dock, your laptop quickly becomes a full-fledged desktop, allowing you to connect a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and more without little effort. Brydge is no stranger to laptop docks, but the new $229.99 Brydge Surface Laptop Dock isn’t just functional; it’s beautiful.

A Surface Laptop Docked and connected to two monitors.
Bryge

The Surface Laptop is already a gorgeous device, so why hide it away? That seems to be the thought process behind the Brydge dock. It doesn’t tuck your Surface Laptop away; it displays your Surface vertically for all to see. The dock itself sports an industrial look that compliments the Surface Laptop nicely. You’ll see sweeping lines reminiscent of a bridge all of the thing.

But it’s not just a pretty stand. Sliding your laptop into the Bryde Dock gives you immediate access to plenty of ports: two HDMI ports, a USB-A port, a USB-C 2.0 port, and a UCSB-C 3.0 (with power) port. That’s enough to get you to a decent dual-monitor and accessory setup.

Brydge plans to release three different versions, one for the Surface Laptop Go, and two for the standard Surface Laptop in its 13.5-inch and 15-inch size. The dock will set you back $229.99 and you can pre-order it now. It should ship in May 2021.

A beautiful laptop dock

Pre-order Now

Brydge Surface Laptop Dock

What’s better than a functional dock for your laptop? One that looks gorgeous and makes your Surface Laptop look even better than it already does, that’s what.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

