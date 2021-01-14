The Brydge Surface Laptop Dock is Functional Art for Your Desk

If you have a laptop, one of the best accessories you can get is a docking station. With a dock, your laptop quickly becomes a full-fledged desktop, allowing you to connect a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and more without little effort. Brydge is no stranger to laptop docks, but the new $229.99 Brydge Surface Laptop Dock isn’t just functional; it’s beautiful.

The Surface Laptop is already a gorgeous device, so why hide it away? That seems to be the thought process behind the Brydge dock. It doesn’t tuck your Surface Laptop away; it displays your Surface vertically for all to see. The dock itself sports an industrial look that compliments the Surface Laptop nicely. You’ll see sweeping lines reminiscent of a bridge all of the thing.

But it’s not just a pretty stand. Sliding your laptop into the Bryde Dock gives you immediate access to plenty of ports: two HDMI ports, a USB-A port, a USB-C 2.0 port, and a UCSB-C 3.0 (with power) port. That’s enough to get you to a decent dual-monitor and accessory setup.

Brydge plans to release three different versions, one for the Surface Laptop Go, and two for the standard Surface Laptop in its 13.5-inch and 15-inch size. The dock will set you back $229.99 and you can pre-order it now. It should ship in May 2021.