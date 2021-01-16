X
Save Up to 60% on Switch Games During Nintendo’s Belated “New Year Sale”

A collage of some on-sale games, including 'Mairo Maker 2' and 'Katamari Damacy: Reroll.'
Nintendo

Better late than never! Nintendo’s New Year Sale may be two weeks behind schedule, be we ain’t complaining. Now’s the perfect opportunity save up to 60% on some of the all-time best Switch games, including Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Clubhouse Games. The New Year Sale ends midnight, January 21st, so fire up the eShop and start downloading now!

Nintendo’s New Year Sale includes a mix of first-party games and indie classics. Predictably, the first-party games don’t have as heavy a discount as you might hope, but $18 off Splatoon 2 is better than nothing.

You can see the full list of discounted Nintendo games on the company’s website, or check out some of the stand-out sales here:

Nintendo sales are rare, so scoop up these deals while you still can. Be sure to check if the physical copy of a game is on sale before buying it on the eShop (unless you prefer the digital download, of course).

Nintendo's New Year Sale

Source: Nintendo

Recently Popular