Netflix Is Taking Over Movie Night with a New Original Film Every Week of 2021

Even while it’s facing stiff competition from Disney+ and HBO Max, Netflix continues to release a huge amount of new content. In a promotional video, the online streaming services enlisted the aid of mega-stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson to show off its slate of 2021 movies. The schedule includes 70 movies, no less than one new one every week.
The sizzle reel is impressive, featuring an almost entirely original slate of productions with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in action, drama, and comedy. Among 70 movies currently scheduled to debut on Netflix are Red Notice starring the trio above; Thunder Force, a superhero comedy from Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy; The Woman in the Window, a thriller starring Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie, and Gary Oldman; Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi prison film starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller; Sweet Girl, an action movie starring Jason Momoa; Army of the Dead, a zombie heist movie starring Dave Bautista; Kate, an assassin thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson; Back to the Outback, a CG animated movie. Bruised andTick Tick Boom are the directorial debuts of Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, respectively. The trailer ends with Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay of Anchorman and Step Brothers fame.
Most of the movies in the slate don’t have a set release date yet. It’s possible that some of them will slip to 2022. But for your Googling pleasure, here’s the list, which doesn’t feature a few unnamed projects that are also on the calendar:
8 Rue de l’Humanité
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29th)
Fuimos Canciones
I Care A Lot (February 19th)
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm and Marie (February 5th)
Monster
Munich
Moxie (March 3rd)
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2
Outside the Wire (January 15th)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of a Woman (January 7th)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway
Sweet Girl
The Dig (January 29th)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Last Mercenary
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There’s Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm*
The Woman in the Window
The White Tiger (January 22nd)
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick…BOOM!
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
Yes Day (March 12th)
Some of these are bigger than others, but Netflix needs to get the word out to keep people subscribed, especially with the news that HBO Max will include every blockbuster on the Warner Bros. 2021 calendar at no extra charge. The list above also doesn’t include Netflix serial shows or one-off specials.
Source: Netflix