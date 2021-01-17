Netflix Is Taking Over Movie Night with a New Original Film Every Week of 2021

Even while it’s facing stiff competition from Disney+ and HBO Max, Netflix continues to release a huge amount of new content. In a promotional video, the online streaming services enlisted the aid of mega-stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson to show off its slate of 2021 movies. The schedule includes 70 movies, no less than one new one every week.

The sizzle reel is impressive, featuring an almost entirely original slate of productions with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in action, drama, and comedy. Among 70 movies currently scheduled to debut on Netflix are Red Notice starring the trio above; Thunder Force, a superhero comedy from Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy; The Woman in the Window, a thriller starring Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie, and Gary Oldman; Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi prison film starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller; Sweet Girl, an action movie starring Jason Momoa; Army of the Dead, a zombie heist movie starring Dave Bautista; Kate, an assassin thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson; Back to the Outback, a CG animated movie. Bruised andTick Tick Boom are the directorial debuts of Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, respectively. The trailer ends with Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay of Anchorman and Step Brothers fame.

Most of the movies in the slate don’t have a set release date yet. It’s possible that some of them will slip to 2022. But for your Googling pleasure, here’s the list, which doesn’t feature a few unnamed projects that are also on the calendar:

8 Rue de l’Humanité

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29th)

Fuimos Canciones

I Care A Lot (February 19th)

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm and Marie (February 5th)

Monster

Munich

Moxie (March 3rd)

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Outside the Wire (January 15th)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7th)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29th)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The Woman in the Window

The White Tiger (January 22nd)

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick…BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

Yes Day (March 12th)

Some of these are bigger than others, but Netflix needs to get the word out to keep people subscribed, especially with the news that HBO Max will include every blockbuster on the Warner Bros. 2021 calendar at no extra charge. The list above also doesn’t include Netflix serial shows or one-off specials.