Rock Out at Home with Bandsintown’s New Streaming Concert Subscription

Concert venues might not be open right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on live shows. Bandsintown, which previously specialized in selling concert tickets, has just announced its new live concert subscription service, Bandsintown PLUS. For $9.99 per month, you can see over 25 live-streamed concerts each month from the comfort of your couch.

“For the past year, we’ve been hungry for live shows and for a chance to support the artists we love. Bandsintown PLUS is an opportunity to break the barriers of cost and location that have historically hindered live music experiences. Now, with Bandsintown PLUS, live music can be more affordable, more accessible, and more approachable,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown

The service starts strong with its initial lineup, including: Flying Lotus, Phoebe Bridgers, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Joe Bonamassa, Chromeo, Empress Of, Diamond Thug, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Little Dragon, Soccer Mommy,Tycho, Local Natives, Mindchatter, Wallows, Brijean, and Misty Mtn, among others.

Concerts will be high-definition and have Hi-Fi sound, too, in an effort to make things as close to the real experience as possible (especially if you remember to bring your own drinks). The subscription will also include live chats with the musicians, which is something most fans won’t ever be able to experience otherwise. You’ll also have access to Q + As and exclusive interviews.

In March of 2020, Bandsintown also partnered with Twitch in a major content initiative, streaming over 900 artists to over 33 million viewers. Artists included Diplo, Taking Back Sunday, Benny Benassi, Imogen Heap, David Guaetta, Pentatonix, Aloe Blacc, Krewella and more. The partnership was an effort to provide a place for musical artists to play for audiences during the pandemic while accessing the platform’s monetization tools, and it became the 10th most viewed music live-streaming channel.

Recently Popular