Oops: If Google Forgot to Charge You for Nest Aware, It Plans to Collect Soon

Not long ago, Google revamped its Nest Aware subscriptions to better support homes with multiple cameras. But if you only have one Nest camera (like a Nest Doorbell), it makes sense to stick with the old plan. Now it seems that Google forgot to charge some users who didn’t switch over for a few months—and it’s going to come for your money.

As first spotted over at 9to5Google, some Google customers on the original Nest Aware plans noticed they haven’t been charged since November. Everything kept working, from 24/7 recording to the ability to call up history. But the service was essentially free.

Was being the keyword, because Google realized and now it wants to fix that—and get its money. In an email sent out to users, Google calls the problem a billing delay and explains it intends to make up those missed charges.

Because of a processing error, Nest did not bill customers during several weeks in November and December 2020. If your Nest Aware subscription renewal date (monthly or annual) fell during those times, you will be charged the relevant monthly or yearly subscription amount in the upcoming weeks. You may see this charge in addition to any regular subscription charges.

The company notes the service wasn’t affected, just billing. But all the same, if Google didn’t charge you for Nest Aware recently be on the lookout for a larger bill than usual.