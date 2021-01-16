X
Popular Searches

Oops: If Google Forgot to Charge You for Nest Aware, It Plans to Collect Soon

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Nest Hello doorbell mounted to door trim.
Josh Hendrickson

Not long ago, Google revamped its Nest Aware subscriptions to better support homes with multiple cameras. But if you only have one Nest camera (like a Nest Doorbell), it makes sense to stick with the old plan. Now it seems that Google forgot to charge some users who didn’t switch over for a few months—and it’s going to come for your money.

As first spotted over at 9to5Google, some Google customers on the original Nest Aware plans noticed they haven’t been charged since November. Everything kept working, from 24/7 recording to the ability to call up history. But the service was essentially free.

Was being the keyword, because Google realized and now it wants to fix that—and get its money. In an email sent out to users, Google calls the problem a billing delay and explains it intends to make up those missed charges.

Because of a processing error, Nest did not bill customers during several weeks in November and December 2020. If your Nest Aware subscription renewal date (monthly or annual) fell during those times, you will be charged the relevant monthly or yearly subscription amount in the upcoming weeks. You may see this charge in addition to any regular subscription charges.

The company notes the service wasn’t affected, just billing. But all the same, if Google didn’t charge you for Nest Aware recently be on the lookout for a larger bill than usual.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Smart Table Lamp, Gosund WiFi Touch Bedside Lamp Compatible with Alexa Google Home for Bedrooms, Dimmable Warm White and Color Changing RGB LED Nightstand Lamp Night Light, Schedule and Timer
732 people were interested in this!

Office Chair Mat for Hardwood and Tile Floor, Black, Anti-Slip, Non-Curve, Under the Desk Mat Best for Rolling Chair and Computer Desk, 47 x 35 Rectangular Non-Toxic Plastic Protector, Not for Carpet
698 people were interested in this!

Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Rustic Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 3 Wall Storage Shelves for Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen Black/Brown Brackets
209 people were interested in this!

FiiO A1 Silver Portable Headphone Amp A1
155 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
146 people were interested in this!

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest - Split Keyboard Layout for Windows/Mac, Bluetooth or USB Connectivity
142 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business (5KV-00001 )
110 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
101 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (LXM-00001), Black
94 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
83 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular