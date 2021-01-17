X
Popular Searches

You Can Eat Mario’s Hat, Question Blocks, and More at Super Nintendo World

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Themed food and drink options at Super Nintendo World
Nintendo

Super Nintendo World is set to open in February, and while we’re excited to see how the final result looks, we’re more excited to go try the food, because the pictures have us salivating. The park has multiple food destinations within it, offering all kinds of scrumptious Mario-themed concoctions. Haven’t you ever wondered what a Question Block would taste like?

First up is the Mario Cafe & Store, which is on Hollywood Boulevard in Universal Studios Japan. The cafe is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, as it has fruit sodas inspired by favorite characters like Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi, along with pancake sandwiches packed with fruit flavors and cream. Previously, we got to see a sneak peek of some of the delectable offerings during the Super Nintendo World Direct in December.

A cheeseburger and pizza bowl option at Super Nintendo World
Nintendo

Yoshi’s Snack Island offers the amazing Koopa Calzone, with yakisoba noodles and cheese, which is actually shaped like a shell and easy to carry with you as you explore. Plus there’s also the delicious melon- and mango-flavored lassi yogurt drinks you can keep cool with. And of course, don’t forget to swing by Pit Stop Popcorn for a stellar snack in between your delicious meals.

Oh, and before you leave, be sure to pop into Toad’s Cafe (also known as Kinopio’s Cafe, as he’s called in Japan), for even more Mario-themed meals. Here, you can order a Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl, a Piranha Plant caprese salad, and more, like a burger with bacon, mushrooms, and cheese. And to top things off? Better grab a Question Block Tiramisu for dessert.

To see even more food options, look at merch, or take a virtual tour of Super Nintendo World, check out the park’s site.

via Nerdist

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Office Chair Mat for Hardwood and Tile Floor, Black, Anti-Slip, Non-Curve, Under the Desk Mat Best for Rolling Chair and Computer Desk, 47 x 35 Rectangular Non-Toxic Plastic Protector, Not for Carpet
758 people were interested in this!

Smart Table Lamp, Gosund WiFi Touch Bedside Lamp Compatible with Alexa Google Home for Bedrooms, Dimmable Warm White and Color Changing RGB LED Nightstand Lamp Night Light, Schedule and Timer
745 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
150 people were interested in this!

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest - Split Keyboard Layout for Windows/Mac, Bluetooth or USB Connectivity
127 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business (5KV-00001 )
96 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
94 people were interested in this!

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (LXM-00001), Black
87 people were interested in this!

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
82 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
63 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
62 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular