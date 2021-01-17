You Can Eat Mario’s Hat, Question Blocks, and More at Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is set to open in February, and while we’re excited to see how the final result looks, we’re more excited to go try the food, because the pictures have us salivating. The park has multiple food destinations within it, offering all kinds of scrumptious Mario-themed concoctions. Haven’t you ever wondered what a Question Block would taste like?

First up is the Mario Cafe & Store, which is on Hollywood Boulevard in Universal Studios Japan. The cafe is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, as it has fruit sodas inspired by favorite characters like Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi, along with pancake sandwiches packed with fruit flavors and cream. Previously, we got to see a sneak peek of some of the delectable offerings during the Super Nintendo World Direct in December.

Yoshi’s Snack Island offers the amazing Koopa Calzone, with yakisoba noodles and cheese, which is actually shaped like a shell and easy to carry with you as you explore. Plus there’s also the delicious melon- and mango-flavored lassi yogurt drinks you can keep cool with. And of course, don’t forget to swing by Pit Stop Popcorn for a stellar snack in between your delicious meals.

Oh, and before you leave, be sure to pop into Toad’s Cafe (also known as Kinopio’s Cafe, as he’s called in Japan), for even more Mario-themed meals. Here, you can order a Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl, a Piranha Plant caprese salad, and more, like a burger with bacon, mushrooms, and cheese. And to top things off? Better grab a Question Block Tiramisu for dessert.

To see even more food options, look at merch, or take a virtual tour of Super Nintendo World, check out the park’s site.