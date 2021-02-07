The Board Games are Perfect for ‘Among Us’ Fans

The video game Among Us has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year. Likewise, board games have also seen an uptick in popularity thanks to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. But what if you could have board games that closely resemble Among Us? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Choose the Right Among Us-like Board Game

Now more than ever, people are staying at home with some free time on their hands. Board games are a fantastic at-home activity that won’t break the bank.

There are a few things to consider before picking up an Among Us-like board game.

Competition: As you’d expect, in order for a game to be similar to Among Us, it’ll need to have a social deduction (hidden impostor) aspect where you can’t trust anyone. In some games, nobody knows who’s on their team, and in others, only one person or team knows.

Now that you’ve considered the three most important aspects of an Among Us-like game, it’s time to pick a game (or two, or three) out.

The Menace Among Us

The Menace Among Us follows a similar theme as Among Us. You’re on a damaged spaceship as oxygen is running low. The twist? As you and your crewmates try to repair the ship, the more moves you make the less oxygen you’ll have, bringing you closer to death. Of course, there’ll be a hidden impostor among your group of friends. Their objective is to sabotage your plan and kill you off one at a time, undetected.

The game runs about 40 to 60 minutes and is playable with four to eight players. At the beginning of the game, each player chooses a random Agenda. The available Agendas include: Crew member, Menace (impostor), or the Coward (think of them as a third impostor. Not loyal, but always on the “winning” side.)

The Menace Among Us ultimately ends when one of the following three things happen: if all Crew members finish all their tasks, if the Menace kills off all Crew, or if the entire Crew dies from lack of oxygen.

Burke’s Gambit

Watch out, an Alien is on board! In Burke’s Gambit, you have several roles: Captain, Marine, Comms, and Officer. Each person takes a turn rolling the die with outcomes, such as healing yourself, damaging another player, or an engine power up, lowering the time it takes to get back to Earth.

The infected player’s objective is to sabotage the mission so that the ship never reaches Earth. The game is time sensitive and goes on for several rounds. Once time is up, players must vote someone off into the void. If the infected player gets ejected—congrats, you’ve won the game.

Burke’s Gambit is a turn-based card game with an estimated playtime of around 20 minutes. You can play with anywhere between four to eight players. It’s great if you’re looking for a quick game to play.

The Resistance

You’re part of a rebellion that has been suppressed by the government. Work as a team to take back your freedom. But don’t get too cocky, as there are a few spies (the Imperial Spies) that have infiltrated the Resistance, and it’s your job to figure out who you can trust, otherwise, they’ll sabotage your mission.

Unlike other games on this list, The Resistance has no player eliminations. This means that you’ll have to figure out the spies early on and keep an eye on them. Players will play for three to five rounds, which consist of the Leader creating a plan for a certain number of players. Everyone will need to vote whether or not they approve or deny the assignment. Once approved, each player can secretly decide to Support or Sabotage the mission at hand.

When either team, the Resistance or the Empire, wins three rounds they will be declared the winner. The game runs for about 30 minutes and can be played with 5-10 players.

Mafia: The World’s Deadliest Board Game

Are you sus? In Mafia, Villagers will have to work together and identify the Mafia that lives alongside them. If you’re part of the Mafia, your job is to lie and pretend you’re a Villager, otherwise, you run the risk of getting executed (and nobody wants to be executed).

There’s a Moderator that keeps track of what’s going on throughout the day and night. Everyone gets a randomly selected role which consists of a doctor, civilian, mayor, mafia, and a few others. You mustn’t tell anyone what your role is, and each role has a specific duty.

The game has quite the learning curve as there are three “levels” you can play it. In the game’s most basic form, the judge asks all players to close their eyes and then proceeds to ask the Mafia to open their eyes and discreetly picks a victim. The victim is then announced, and living players will need to identify a suspect. The game continues until either all mafia or civilians have been killed.

At least six players are recommended and the game can take anywhere between 15-60 minutes depending on how fast players are eliminated.

Dead of Winter

Paranoia to the greatest! The gist of Dead of Winter is you’re a survivor in a colony with zombies roaming the Earth. At the begging of the game, players decide on a main objective survivors need to complete in order to win.

The best mechanic to Dead of Winter is the Betrayer card. Yes, it’s there but it’s not required in order to play. Yes, there’s a chance it never gets drawn. Paranoia indeed. In addition to the main objective, each player has their own issues to deal with, such as finding supplies in order to stay alive.

Dead of Winter is one of the more accessible games on our list in terms of the number of players. It can be played with anywhere between two and five players. Although you’ll need to put some time aside for it as a single game can run anywhere between 60 minutes to 120 minutes.

Ultimate Werewolf: Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Werewolf is a straightforward game. There are two teams: Villagers and Werewolves. The Villagers have no idea who the Werewolves are and the Werewolves must lie and try to vote out all of the Villagers.

And just like Mafia, Ultimate Werewolf has a Moderator keeping track of what happens during the game. The game has a concept of day and night, and during each day a player is voted out based on whether players believe that person is a Werewolf. And at night, Werewolves do the same. The game ends once all Werewolves or all Villagers are eliminated.

Ultimate Werewolf runs about 30 minutes and can play be played with 5-75 players. It’s recommended that you try to stick with 15-20 players for the best experience.

Secret Hitler

Potentially controversial name aside, Secret Hitler takes place in 1930s Germany. There are three teams: Liberals, Fascists, and Hitler himself. At the beginning of each game, every player closes their eyes. The Fascists are then asked to open their eyes, letting each other know who’s on their team. Hitler’s eyes are still closed, but he or she gives a thumbs up so the Fascists know who they are. The Liberals have no idea who anyone is (including members of their own team).

Each round, players must elect a President and a Chancellor. Both players will work together and pass a law by drawing from the deck. Players will have to decide whether or not if they’ve been betrayed or if it’s just the luck of the draw.

The game runs for about 45 minutes and can be played with 5-10 players. Secret Hitler is a load of fun, especially further into the game where everyone is screaming over one another.

The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine

Enjoy the silence while playing Among Us? Well, The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine may be right for you. The game takes the “space” aspect to the next level. You can’t breathe in space therefore the game is played in complete silence. So, you’ll have to get creative and find other ways to communicate. At the beginning of the game, players start with cards of different suits and numbers. Each round, a player gets a chance to play a card, and the player with the highest card claims all the cards.

To “win” or succeed in their mission, you’ll need to get specific cards to certain players. You have to be careful, though, as accidentally playing the wrong card can cause some serious chaos, potentially causing you to lose the mission.

The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine can be played with two to five players, and the game is rather short with an average playing time of 20 minutes. It’s a fantastic game if you’re short on time and are looking for some quick fun.