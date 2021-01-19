X
Samsung’s New SSDs Will Max Out Your SATA Connection On the Cheap

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Samsung 870 EVO next to a box.
Samsung

With Solid State Drives (SSD), you usually have three options, fast, cheap, and large—pick two. But every year, new advances bring us closer to getting all three in one, and Samsung’s latest 870 EVO SSDs drive that point home. You can pick everything from 250 GBs to 4 TBs, they’re faster than ever (for SATA drives, and they cost less than ever.

You’ll still spend a pretty penny, $529.99 to be exact, to get a 4 TB SSD. But when the 860 EVO launched two years ago, a 4 TB model went for $1,399.99. After two years, you’re paying nearly a third of the cost. Price drops are typical for SSD drives, though, and now the 870 EVO drives are downright affordable, especially at the lower tiers.

You can get 250 GB for $49.99, 500 GB for $79.99, 1 TB for $139.99, 2 TB for $269.99, and of course 4 TB for $529.99. It wasn’t that long ago that you’d spend $100 for a 250 GB SSD. But it’s not just price drops that we see with the new 870 EVO; it’s a speed increase too.

The best part about SSDs is the speed boost you get over traditional hard drives. Samsung promises a 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO. That amounts to 560/530 MB/s Sequential Read/Write Speed, which is incredibly quick—for a SATA drive. You’ll need to go the more expensive M.2 route for faster speeds. And Samsung will even throw in a five-year warranty.

You can order the 870 EVO from Samsung’s site right now, and it should ship out on January 30.

Fast, Cheap, Large

Order Now

Samsung 870 EVO SSD

With the 870 EVO, prices have gone down while speeds have gone up. Everything you could ask for in an SSD.

