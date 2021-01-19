Goodbye CBS All Access, Hello Paramount+ And Tons of New Content

How many streaming services does anyone really need? And how specialized do you want them? That’s the big question for streaming these days, and thus far it’s hard to justify a CBS-specific service propped up mostly by Star Trek. Parent company ViacomCBS knows it too, and will rename the service to Parmount+ while adding tons of new shows and movies from other channels.

Just what do Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and the Smithsonian Channel have in common? They’re all owned by ViacomCBS, and they’re coming to the company’s streaming service. While CBS All Access focused only on CBS content like Star Trek and NCIS, the rebranded version will have far more shows and movies from the Paramount catalog.

Oh yes, there’s a rebrand. The new name not only reflects the greater variety of shows and movies, but also the near requirement of appending a plus symbol to a subscription service name. Soon CBS All Access will instead by known by Parmount+.

But name changes aside, the new content makes Parmount+ a more enticing option. Already if you head to the current CBS All Access site, you’ll see mentions of Avatar: the Last Airbender, Paw Patrol, RENO 911!, and more. Altogether Viacom+ promises the updated streaming service will get access to “30,000 episodes of TV & up to 1,000 movies.”

That includes originals from MTV, Comedy Central, and more, that will go straight to Paramount+. The newly rebranded Paramount+ will launch in the U.S. on March 4, with other countries to follow shortly after.