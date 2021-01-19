X
Popular Searches

Let’s Get Medieval: LEGO’s New Blacksmith House Celebrates the Middle Ages

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
LEGO Medieval Blacksmith's house set
LEGO

Here’s one for the history books: the latest LEGO Idea to get approved is the Medieval Blacksmith’s house. Instead of focusing on medieval knights or royals, the set focuses on the unsung heroes of the era—blacksmiths. Plus, it shows off the iconic architecture, as well, like lattice windows, stone, and timber-framed walls.

The concept was originally submitted by LEGO superfan Clemens Fiedler (aka Namirob), who commented “I love building classical house designs and honouring all the great attention to detail you can recreate with LEGO elements—especially medieval architecture styles, colours and design. I hope fellow LEGO fans will enjoy traveling back in time; sense the heat, sounds and smells from the forge and anvil and soak up the atmosphere of this classical creative craft as they build the set.”

The medieval set is a nice change of pace for those who love the look and feel of that era but want a change of pace from castles, dragons, and battles. The scene includes a multi-level cottage, a garden (complete with a squash patch and apple tree), four Minifigures, weapons, and animals. The roof and top two levels are removable, so you can easily view the cottage interior and blacksmith work area, like the furnace and bellows.

Close-up of LEGO Medieval Blacksmith set
LEGO

Minifigures include the blacksmith, of course, along with an archer and two Black Falcon Knights with four swords, three shields, and a halberd. Animals include a small tree frog, a pet dog, and a horse to pull the knight’s supply cart. The colors and textures of the set go a long way for setting the scene and, frankly, make you want more similar builds so that you might create an entire medieval town.

“We loved the idea of creating a small blacksmith’s house on the outskirts of the medieval world, where every knight goes for a set of shining armour. Without doubt, fans will be fascinated by the workings of the forge, the architectural details and the characters they find there when they build this set,” stated Samuel Thomas Liltorp Johnson, Design Manager at the Lego Group.

The LEGO Medieval Blacksmith Set is on sale on LEGO’s website, and will be available in retail stores starting on February 1.

Source: LEGO

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
2026 people were interested in this!

LG OLED55BXPUA Alexa Built-In BX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
795 people were interested in this!

Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
724 people were interested in this!

DuraHome Food Storage Containers with Lids 8oz, 16oz, 32oz Freezer Deli Cups Combo Pack, 44 Sets BPA-Free Leakproof Round Clear Takeout Container Meal Prep Microwavable (44 Sets - Mixed sizes)
611 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
576 people were interested in this!

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Teardrop Curved Design - Non-Slip Bottom (Black)
227 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
163 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
101 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

Office Chair Mat for Hardwood and Tile Floor, Black, Anti-Slip, Non-Curve, Under the Desk Mat Best for Rolling Chair and Computer Desk, 47 x 35 Rectangular Non-Toxic Plastic Protector, Not for Carpet
86 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular