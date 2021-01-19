X
Wyze Opens Pre-orders for a Powerful $60 Handheld Vacuum

Josh Hendrickson
| 1 min read
A Wyze handheld vacuum cleaning a chair.
Wyze

After ending last year with upgraded sensors, smartwatches, outdoor smart plugs, and a robot vacuum, Wyze is ready for 2021 with its first new product—a handheld vacuum. The $59.99 Wyze Handheld Vacuum promises a whole lot of suck for not a lot of money. Pre-orders are open now and going fast.

Handheld vacuums come in many shapes and sizes, but most of them offer very little power and run time. The Wyze Handheld Vacuum seems to buck that trend. It promises 16,800Pa/42.8AW of suction, which Wyze says is enough to simultaneously lift three eight-pound bowling balls. The company even threw up a video to prove it.

Yet, it still gets 30 minutes of run time, which should be more than enough for most handheld vacuum tasks. And blessedly, it charges over USB-C. It also comes with a washable HEPA filter and a host of accessories, including a Flat nozzle, extension hose, brush tool, a crevice tool, and a storage bag.

A Wyze Handheld vacuum sucking up dog food.
Wyze

It’s a lot of handheld vacuum for the price, especially when you consider the fact that other vacuums with less suction power and a ten-minute run time often cost twice as much. But “quality products for less than the rest” is practically the Wyze slogan.

If you’re interested, go pre-order it now. Wyze already sold half of its pre-order slots as of this writing. The company says it will ship in March.

An affordable handheld vacuum

Pre-order Now

Wyze Handheld Vacuum

The $60 Wyze Handheld Vacuum has enough sucking power to lift three bowling balls, and yet still goes for 30 minutes. And it charges over USB-C! Not bad for the price.

Recently Popular