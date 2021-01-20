X
Popular Searches

Killer Deal: Get a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and 4 CYNC Smart Bulbs for $30

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Best Buy deal on Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and CYNC smart bulbs
Best Buy

Talk about a good deal! For just $30, Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and throwing in four CYNC Soft White smart bulbs. Normally, the Lenovo clock is nearly the same cost and a four-pack of the bulbs runs $20. This deal is a great way to get started on building your smart home.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has a stylishly bold LED display that’ll look good on your desk, TV stand, or nightstand. Google Assistant integration makes it easy for you to control your connected smart home devices, play music and podcasts, or get answers to questions all without lifting a finger. It also has a built-in nightlight so you won’t have to stumble around your room in the dark.

The CYNC Soft White Direct Connect smart bulbs, now re-branded as C by GE, come in a four-pack and are a terrific choice for your smart home. They’re the perfect way to set the mood for movie night, parties, cozy dinners, and late-night reading sessions. Plus, with built-in voice controls, you’ll never have to come home to a dark house. You can even have them turn on when you’re out of the house so it still looks like someone is home. 

Snag this deal now before it’s gone!

Deal Alert

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and 4 CYNC Smart Bulbs

Grab both products now at Best Buy for Just $30.

Buy Now
READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
1382 people were interested in this!

DuraHome Food Storage Containers with Lids 8oz, 16oz, 32oz Freezer Deli Cups Combo Pack, 44 Sets BPA-Free Leakproof Round Clear Takeout Container Meal Prep Microwavable (44 Sets - Mixed sizes)
620 people were interested in this!

LG OLED55BXPUA Alexa Built-In BX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
569 people were interested in this!

Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
519 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
420 people were interested in this!

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Teardrop Curved Design - Non-Slip Bottom (Black)
381 people were interested in this!

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Waterproof Kitchen Food Cooking Thermometer with Backlight LCD - Best Super Fast Electric Meat Thermometer Probe for BBQ Grilling Smoker Baking Turkey
226 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
144 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
106 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
104 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular