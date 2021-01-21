X
Popular Searches

Beeper Brings iMessage to Android and Windows by Sacrificing Old iPhones

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read
Beeper promotional screenshouts
Beeper

The default system for texting on an iPhone, iMessage, is one of the most popular communications platforms on the planet. It’s also annoyingly exclusive: while iMessage users can chat over SMS to non-Apple devices, those who prefer Android on mobile and Windows on desktop can’t access its more advanced features. A new $10-a-month service, Beeper, hopes to change that.

Beeper is a modern take on the old all-in-one messenger clients like Trillian. It allows you to chat with users across the world’s most popular chat systems: WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Slack, and more … plus Apple’s iMessage. Here’s the full list of supported chat systems, at the time of writing:

  • Whatsapp
  • Facebook Messenger
  • iMessage
  • Android Messages (SMS)
  • Telegram
  • Twitter
  • Slack
  • Hangouts
  • Instagram
  • Skype
  • IRC
  • Matrix
  • Discord
  • Signal
  • Beeper network

Beeper users can access their contacts from any of the supported networks, and communicate using whatever service the other party is using, on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. The apps support advanced tools like searches, inbox filters, DMs, and groups, and the open source system can be expanded with extensions and plugins using the Matrix API.

How is Beeper getting iMessage to work on non-Apple platforms, when Apple has been so zealous in locking down its proprietary messaging system? It’s complicated. Either you need to run an always-on bridging tool on your MacOS device, or if you don’t have a Mac, Beeper will give you a jailbroken iPhone with a similar bridging app pre-installed.

Jailbroken iPhone 4 from Beeper service
Eric Migicovsky

You read that right. Beeper is sending jailbroken iPhones to its users so they can use iMessage on Android and Windows. When asked “really?”, Beeper team member Eric Migicovsky (who previously created the Pebble smartwatch) said, “yes!”

Obviously sending hardware to users is a big, expensive ask for a software service. That’s probably why Beeper is $10 a month at launch—a huge investment compared to the free chat platforms it’s interfacing with. Tech-savvy users can also host the Beeper system on their own hardware.

It’s certainly a novel way to get around Apple’s restrictions. Whether it’s practical or sustainable as a business is something that we’ll have to wait to find out. It also seems likely that Apple might use its own technical and legal expertise to nip Beeper in the bud.

At the moment the service seems to be very much in a pre-launch phase—there are no links to apps or software clients, and trying to get started on the website puts you on a signup list. It still might be worth it if you’re desperate to use iMessage on non-Apple hardware.

Source: Beeper via The Verge

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Waterproof Kitchen Food Cooking Thermometer with Backlight LCD - Best Super Fast Electric Meat Thermometer Probe for BBQ Grilling Smoker Baking Turkey
521 people were interested in this!

DuraHome Food Storage Containers with Lids 8oz, 16oz, 32oz Freezer Deli Cups Combo Pack, 44 Sets BPA-Free Leakproof Round Clear Takeout Container Meal Prep Microwavable (44 Sets - Mixed sizes)
449 people were interested in this!

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Teardrop Curved Design - Non-Slip Bottom (Black)
412 people were interested in this!

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
218 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
122 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
110 people were interested in this!

Sony A8H 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
108 people were interested in this!

LG OLED55BXPUA Alexa Built-In BX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
106 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
102 people were interested in this!

Fisher Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar Toy
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular