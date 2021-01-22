X
The Honor View 40 5G Says Hello World, Goodbye Huawei

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
1 min read
A photo of the Honor View 40 in black, rose gold, and light blue (titanium silver).
Honor could reintroduce itself to the global market with the new View 40 5G. Honor

Honor has unveiled the View 40 5G, the brand’s first phone since splitting from Huawei, its former parent company. The flagship device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, GPU Turbo X gaming optimization, and global 5G compatibility. It could signal Honor’s reentry to the global market after escaping Huawei, which is currently under U.S. sanctions.

The Honor View 40 5G is now available in China at CNY 3,599 (around $550), or CNY 3,999 ($620) if you want to double the storage from 128GB to 256GB. Colors include Midnight Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium Silver (which looks more like a baby blue in the above photo).

Spec-wise, the Honor View 40 is impressive for its price. It sports a large 6.72-inch 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+ support, 66-watt wired charging, 50-watt wireless charging, and the aforementioned MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Its three-camera array includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro lens, and a laser auto-focus module.

While Honor hasn’t announced a global release for its View 40 5G, there’s no reason for the phone to stay in China. Honor is owned by a a state-led consortium now, allowing the company to avoid the sanctions it experienced under Huawei. Plus, the View 40 is an impressive phone with global 5G support and a killer price tag. What could go wrong?

Well, Google could go wrong. We don’t know whether Google has lifted its Mobile Services ban on Honor, which was included in the ban as Huawei’s subsidiary. Without Google Mobile Services, the Honor View 40 won’t have access to the Play Store or any Google apps, rendering the device useless to most customers outside of China.

Source: Honor via TechRadar

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
