X
Popular Searches

Alphabet Permanently Grounds Loon, the Internet Balloon Company

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A large hot air balloon in a storage facility.
Alphabet

Alphabet, the parent company behind Google, is shutting down its Internet company dubbed Loon. In case you missed it, the idea behind Loon was to send hot air balloons to low-income areas to broadcast affordable internet service. Unfortunately, the idea never really took flight (pun intended), and the company says it will “begin winding down operations.”

Project Loon started as part of Alphabet’s moonshot division. The name seems appropriate than ever, as moonshot suggests an incredibly hard task that may not succeed. As Astro Teller, who leads X, explains:

…the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped. So we’ve made the difficult decision to close down Loon. In the coming months, we’ll begin winding down operations and it will no longer be an Other Bet within Alphabet.

Alphabet launched Project Loon in 2013, and even spun it off as an indendent company (under the Alphabet brand) in 2018. The idea seemed simple, launch a series of balloons with the necessary equipment to provide wireless internet to large areas. Alphabet thought it might be easier and more affordable than building infrastructure in low-income areas, or places prone to natural disaster.

The company even saw some successes, and deployed services to people following natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Peru. But some successes don’t make for viability and affordability. And now Project Loon will shut down.

Accord to Teller, Loon employees will find positions at other roles  X, Google, and Alphabet. And “a small group of the Loon team will stay to ensure Loon’s operations are wrapped up smoothly and safely — this includes winding down Loon’s pilot service in Kenya.” Alphabet also says it will pledge millions to support nonprofits and businesses to provide connectivity, Internet, entrepreneurship and education in Kenya.

Source: The Verge via Alphabet

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Waterproof Kitchen Food Cooking Thermometer with Backlight LCD - Best Super Fast Electric Meat Thermometer Probe for BBQ Grilling Smoker Baking Turkey
555 people were interested in this!

Akro-Mils 44 Drawer 10144, Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet, (20-Inch W x 6-Inch D x 16-Inch H), Black (1-Pack)
490 people were interested in this!

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Teardrop Curved Design - Non-Slip Bottom (Black)
311 people were interested in this!

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
229 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
128 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
109 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
100 people were interested in this!

Fisher Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar Toy
96 people were interested in this!

Boolean Box Build a Computer Science Kit for Kids | Includes Electronics, Coding, Animation and Lessons in Scratch, Minecraft, Python | Ages 8 and Up
78 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
77 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular