X
Popular Searches

Build Your Own Pebble-Like E-Paper Smartwatch with This $50 Kit

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Watchy's schematic
SQFMI

It’s time to set aside your expensive Apple Watch and go back to the basics. SQFMI’s open-source Watchy forgoes fancy features for a simple design, an 1.54-inch e-paper display, a nearly weeklong battery life, and endless options for customization. At just $50 (on sale for $45 at the time of writing), the Watchy kit is perfect for those who want to ditch their Apple Watch or build a custom smartwatch from the ground up.

As smartwatches get more and more complicated, I can’t help but wonder where things went wrong. The first “real” smartwatch, called the Pebble, didn’t bother with superfluous features and boasted a 7-day battery life thanks to its e-paper display. Unlike today’s smartwatches from Apple and Fitbit, the Pebble didn’t cost a fortune, it didn’t need to be charged everyday, and it didn’t bother you with unnecessary features.

In that way, Watchy is like a spiritual successor to Pebble. It’s cheap, it has a long battery life (5 to 7 days with Wi-Fi turned off), and it doesn’t bother with features like sleep tracking or heart-rate monitoring. Watchy vibrates when you get a notification, it shows you the temperature, it counts your steps, and that’s about it. The included Wi-Fi and gesture support allow you to control Spotify or shake away phone calls, but again, Watchy is pretty bare-bones out of the box.

A photo of Watchy with a custom Tetris watchface and Gameboy case
Watchy with a custom ‘Tetris’ watchface and Gameboy case. SQFMI

But that’s where you, the genius programmer, can finally shine. Watchy is hacker-friendly and open source, enabling you to code your own watchfaces, 3D print your a custom watch case, upgrade the watch’s hardware, or rewrite everything from the ground up. It’s hard to find wearables with this level of customization, especially at a price that puts some Raspberry Pi products to shame.

You can order a Watchy kit on Tindie for just $50 (on sale for $45 at the time of writing). Keep in mind that the kit doesn’t come with a watch strap (standard straps will fit), and it requires some very basic tool-free assembly. I suggest looking through some Watchy documentation on SQFMI’s website before pulling the plug, especially if you’re an ambitious DIY-er who wants to make the most of Watchy.

Source: SQFMI via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
842 people were interested in this!

Akro-Mils 44 Drawer 10144, Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet, (20-Inch W x 6-Inch D x 16-Inch H), Black (1-Pack)
545 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
93 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
85 people were interested in this!

EPOMAKER GK68XS 68 Keys Hot-swap RGB Bluetooth5.1 Wireless/Wired Mechanical Keyboard with Split Spacebar Module, 1900mAh Battery, Dye-subbed PBT GSA Keycaps (Gateron Brown Switch, Grey White)
77 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
73 people were interested in this!

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Waterproof Kitchen Food Cooking Thermometer with Backlight LCD - Best Super Fast Electric Meat Thermometer Probe for BBQ Grilling Smoker Baking Turkey
64 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
64 people were interested in this!

Xbox Live Gold: 6 Month Membership [Digital Code]
63 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular