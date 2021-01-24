X
Popular Searches

Infinite Binge Watching: Netflix Shuffle Button Coming to Everyone Soon

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read
Netflix Shuffle logo
Netflix

“The Netflix Shuffle” sounds like some kind of TikTok dance, but it’s a feature users have been waiting for for years. In 2020, Netflix started testing out a “shuffle” button for its huge library of shows and movies, giving indecisive viewers an easy way to avoid the drag of infinite scrolling. That feature is coming to all Netflix users in 2021.

The feature was teased in an earnings call, and TechCrunch confirmed with the company that some form of Shuffle Play is expected to roll out to all users in the first half of this year. If you never got to try it, it’s a big “shuffle” button on the home page that grabs a random show or movie in your recommended feed. Things on your watchlist are included.

It’s not clear how the final feature will look or work, but it seems likely that it won’t change too much. Apparently the shuffle button is planned only for TV interfaces, so don’t expect to see it on your phone or tablet.

Source: TechCrunch

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
843 people were interested in this!

Akro-Mils 44 Drawer 10144, Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet, (20-Inch W x 6-Inch D x 16-Inch H), Black (1-Pack)
546 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
140 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
92 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
86 people were interested in this!

EPOMAKER GK68XS 68 Keys Hot-swap RGB Bluetooth5.1 Wireless/Wired Mechanical Keyboard with Split Spacebar Module, 1900mAh Battery, Dye-subbed PBT GSA Keycaps (Gateron Brown Switch, Grey White)
78 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
72 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
64 people were interested in this!

Xbox Live Gold: 6 Month Membership [Digital Code]
63 people were interested in this!

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone and Tablet – FLOW Cross-Computer Control Compatible
59 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular