Infinite Binge Watching: Netflix Shuffle Button Coming to Everyone Soon

“The Netflix Shuffle” sounds like some kind of TikTok dance, but it’s a feature users have been waiting for for years. In 2020, Netflix started testing out a “shuffle” button for its huge library of shows and movies, giving indecisive viewers an easy way to avoid the drag of infinite scrolling. That feature is coming to all Netflix users in 2021.

The feature was teased in an earnings call, and TechCrunch confirmed with the company that some form of Shuffle Play is expected to roll out to all users in the first half of this year. If you never got to try it, it’s a big “shuffle” button on the home page that grabs a random show or movie in your recommended feed. Things on your watchlist are included.

It’s not clear how the final feature will look or work, but it seems likely that it won’t change too much. Apparently the shuffle button is planned only for TV interfaces, so don’t expect to see it on your phone or tablet.