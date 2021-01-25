Peacock Lays the ‘SmackDown’ With Exclusive Access to the WWE Network

A streaming service is only as good as the content it offers. NBCUniversal’s Peacock has The Office … and that’s about it. At least until March, when it becomes the exclusive streaming service for World Wrestling Entertainment Network. Existing WWE Network subscribers even benefit from the arrangement.

Starting March 18, the WWE Network will wind down and merge with the Peacock streaming service. Currently, subscribers who pay $10 a month will move to the Peacock Premium plan at $5 a month. That’s a boon to existing subscribers as they’ll have access to all the same content, plus Peacock’s offerings, for half the price.

Excited for @peacockTV to become the new home of @WWENetwork in the U.S., helping to bring premium @WWE content (including @WrestleMania!!!) to a much broader audience and to provide the @WWEUniverse with a wide offering of live sports, news, film & TV! https://t.co/MPzcxjL3IV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 25, 2021

Peacock will host weekly in-ring shows, including NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live, plus replays of SmackDown and Raw. Subscribers also get access to original WWE series like Undertaker: The Last Ride, Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, WWE 24, and WWE Untold.

Altogether NBCUniversal promises 17,000 hours of WWE Network new, original, and library programming, with a 24/7 channel and on-demand content. That includes WWE live and pay-per-view (PPV) events, like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, at no additional cost. You can still watch PPV events without subscribing to Peacock, of course.

The changeover starts on March 18, and NBCUniversal says it will share more details of how transferring WWE Network subscribers over will work at a later date.