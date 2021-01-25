Google Smart Displays Will Soon Show Your Fitbit Stats Front and Center

Google is making a low-key but powerful (and infinitely more usable) update to Google Assistant, with a new “Wellness” section. The new feature is the groundwork that’ll soon allow Assistant to show your general health and wellness information on smart displays and other devices.

Currently, the only metric measured in the section is sleep. The “Wellness” update will replace Google Assistant’s “Sleep” section that rolled out just a few months ago in November, eventually gaining the additional functionality. Soon, it’ll be able to manage data on even more metrics like sleep, nutrition, and fitness that’s collected from connected fitness devices, like a Fitbit.

To activate this, go to your Google app, then tap More at the bottom right. From there, tap Settings, then tap Google Assistant, scroll all the way down to the bottom, and tap Wellness.

What’s even more exciting is the fact that this data will be readily displayed on compatible Google Assistant smart displays, possibly including Nest Hub devices and the Lenovo Smart Clock. This may mean deeper integration with Fitbit’s app or even Google Fit, as well.

Seeing your wellness data at a glance is certainly convenient and helpful. However, you’ll probably want to manually turn off this feature when you have company over if you care about keeping your information private. The updated feature is starting to roll out to users immediately.