X
Popular Searches

Google Smart Displays Will Soon Show Your Fitbit Stats Front and Center

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Google Nest Hub smart display on a desk
Yasin Hasan/Shutterstock.com

Google is making a low-key but powerful (and infinitely more usable) update to Google Assistant, with a new “Wellness” section. The new feature is the groundwork that’ll soon allow Assistant to show your general health and wellness information on smart displays and other devices.

Currently, the only metric measured in the section is sleep. The “Wellness” update will replace Google Assistant’s “Sleep” section that rolled out just a few months ago in November, eventually gaining the additional functionality. Soon, it’ll be able to manage data on even more metrics like sleep, nutrition, and fitness that’s collected from connected fitness devices, like a Fitbit.

To activate this, go to your Google app, then tap More at the bottom right. From there, tap Settings, then tap Google Assistant, scroll all the way down to the bottom, and tap Wellness.

Google Assistant Wellness section
Suzanne Humphries

What’s even more exciting is the fact that this data will be readily displayed on compatible Google Assistant smart displays, possibly including Nest Hub devices and the Lenovo Smart Clock. This may mean deeper integration with Fitbit’s app or even Google Fit, as well.

Seeing your wellness data at a glance is certainly convenient and helpful. However, you’ll probably want to manually turn off this feature when you have company over if you care about keeping your information private. The updated feature is starting to roll out to users immediately.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
871 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa BuiltIn CX 65Inch 4K Smart OLED TV 2020
278 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q70TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
277 people were interested in this!

LG 65NANO99UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 99 Series 65" with Gallery Design 8K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020)
193 people were interested in this!

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV - 65R635
157 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
147 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
85 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
80 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
78 people were interested in this!

Akro-Mils 44 Drawer 10144, Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet, (20-Inch W x 6-Inch D x 16-Inch H), Black (1-Pack)
70 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular