X
Popular Searches

Wink Is Down Again, Hopefully For Good

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Wink smart home hub surrounded by fire.
Wink/Josh Hendrickson

Wink, the smart home hub company, is down. That includes cloud controls, voice assistant controls, and even Wink’s website and email support. It’s a pretty bad look for a company that mandated monthly fees just six months ago on the promise of stability. Maybe this time it will die for good, which would be better for everyone involved.

The Wink smart home company suffers from a pretty rocky history. The company has been through multiple buyouts, including its latest to Will.i.am’s company dubbed iam+. At one point, you couldn’t find a Wink hub in stores or online, and thus we stopped recommending the hub as an option altogether. It reversed course on its promise never to charge a subscription, and mandated a monthly subscription for all users—with one week’s notice.

Wink changed its mind and held off on the subscription, then changed its mind again and instituted subscriptions. The entire point was, of course, to keep the lights on and fund new development. Before that, Wink didn’t add support for new integrations for well over a year.

 

A status page with several, "still investigating" messages.Now, the entire service is down. For users lucky enough to be logged in, some local controls still work. But Wink’s local control options are pretty limited, and if you get logged out, you won’t be able to log back in. Cloud controls, voice controls, third-party integrations (like Nest and Arlo), and even the website and email support failed. Very little works.

Wink’s site currently redirects to the Wink Status page. There, you’ll see messages that started yesterday morning with occasional updates. But those updates aren’t promising and amount to “still investigating.” It doesn’t sound like Wink has any timeline for solving the problem.

This isn’t the first time Wink’s services have failed, and in the past, it turned out to be a security certificate that didn’t get renewed. But that’s an easy solution, pay for a new certificate. But honestly, we still recommend considering alternative solutions to Wink, of which there are plenty.

If you prefer a traditional smart home hub, you may want to check out Hubitat or Home Assistant. Otherwise, you may find that Google Assistant and Alexa speaker work well enough as smart home hubs in many homes now. But an unstable smart home platform makes for a terrible smart home experience. You’re betting off making the jump to another company with a better track history, which is all of them.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HDMI Dummy Plug,Headless Ghost, Display Emulator ?Fit Headless-1920x1080 New Generation@60Hz?
863 people were interested in this!

Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia
392 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q70TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
296 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa BuiltIn CX 65Inch 4K Smart OLED TV 2020
296 people were interested in this!

LG 65NANO99UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 99 Series 65" with Gallery Design 8K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020)
210 people were interested in this!

Samsung Space 32-Inch SR75 UHD 4K Computer Monitor (LS32R750UENXZA) – 60Hz Refresh, 3840 x 2160p Resolution, 4ms Response, Frameless Design and Zero-Level Adjustable Stand, HDMI
170 people were interested in this!

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV - 65R635
169 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
134 people were interested in this!

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
117 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
92 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular