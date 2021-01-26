Art on the Cheap: The Wacom One Drawing Tablet Now Works with Chromebooks

Chromebooks are great, but they do get the short end of the stick when it comes to accessories. The lack of installable drivers means that you can’t use much more than the basics, like flash drives, mice, and cameras. But Wacom has announced that its One tablet is the first graphics pad to work with ChromeOS natively, no drivers necessary.

An updated store listing for the Wacom One says as much:

This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements.

Presumably this means that Google has included some basic driver code in its latest ChromeOS updates, which hit all of the currently-supported machines at around the same time. While it’s been possible to use graphics tablets as touchpads before, the updated software should allow local and web-based drawing programs to take advantage of the One’s pressure sensitivity and pen buttons.

The $70, 10-inch tablet is the least expensive and least capable in Wacom’s lineup, and there’s no indication that more advanced tablets will get support on ChromeOS any time soon. But it’s certainly a boon during the pandemic, when many K-12 students are using school-issued Chromebooks at home.