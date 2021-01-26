The ‘Celeste’ Sequel is Here and Free to Play in Your Browser

Fans of the original Celeste video game have something special to celebrate today: a new sequel, titled Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek that’s ready for you to play. It took developers Maddy Thorson and Noel Barry—along with composer Lena Raine—just three days to make and is now available to play for free in your browser or as a download.

Celeste, the popular 2D platformer, was nominated for several “Game of the Year” awards in 2018. It’s the expanded version of the original game that was created in a four-day game jam. Now, Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek was created and released as part of a celebration over Celeste‘s third anniversary.

We said we probably wouldn't make a sequel to Celeste, but we never said anything about Celeste Classic — Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) January 26, 2021

The original Celeste was created specifically for the Pico-8 platform. For those unfamiliar with it, Pico-8 is a virtual fantasy console that many developers use as a framework to build and share games. It limits games to a 16-color palette and a 128 x 128 resolution in order to give games a distinct and fun look.

You can play Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek online via Itch.io or download Windows, Linus, Mac, or Raspberry Pi versions from there as well. Happy trekking!