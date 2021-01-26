X
Popular Searches

The ‘Celeste’ Sequel is Here and Free to Play in Your Browser

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Celeste 2: Lani's Trek available to play in your browser
Maddy Thorson and Noel Barry

Fans of the original Celeste video game have something special to celebrate today: a new sequel, titled Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek that’s ready for you to play. It took developers Maddy Thorson and Noel Barry—along with composer Lena Raine—just three days to make and is now available to play for free in your browser or as a download.

Celeste, the popular 2D platformer, was nominated for several “Game of the Year” awards in 2018. It’s the expanded version of the original game that was created in a four-day game jam. Now, Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek was created and released as part of a celebration over Celeste‘s third anniversary.

The original Celeste was created specifically for the Pico-8 platform. For those unfamiliar with it, Pico-8 is a virtual fantasy console that many developers use as a framework to build and share games. It limits games to a 16-color palette and a 128 x 128 resolution in order to give games a distinct and fun look. 

You can play Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek online via Itch.io or download Windows, Linus, Mac, or Raspberry Pi versions from there as well. Happy trekking!

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HDMI Dummy Plug,Headless Ghost, Display Emulator ?Fit Headless-1920x1080 New Generation@60Hz?
889 people were interested in this!

Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia
398 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa BuiltIn CX 65Inch 4K Smart OLED TV 2020
302 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q70TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
299 people were interested in this!

LG 65NANO99UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 99 Series 65" with Gallery Design 8K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020)
213 people were interested in this!

Samsung Space 32-Inch SR75 UHD 4K Computer Monitor (LS32R750UENXZA) – 60Hz Refresh, 3840 x 2160p Resolution, 4ms Response, Frameless Design and Zero-Level Adjustable Stand, HDMI
171 people were interested in this!

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV - 65R635
170 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
144 people were interested in this!

Anti Fog Spray for Glasses | Prevents Fog on All Lenses and Devices such as: Glasses, Goggles, PPE, VR Headsets | Safe on Anti-Reflective Lenses | Made in the USA | FogAway by Gamer Advantage
95 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
94 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular