Fujifilm’s New Mirrorless Camera is Tiny Enough to Fit in My Shirt Pocket

One of the only reasons to use a point-and-shoot camera over a more powerful mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses is size. But Fujifilm is trying to erase that advantage. The body of the new X-E4 is a teeny-tiny 32.7mm thin (1.28 inches). With a width and height of 121.3 and 72.9mm, respectively, it’s only a little bigger than a deck of cards.

Despite the small size, the Fujifilm X-E4 packs in a dedicated metal shutter wheel on top, with a new “P” setting for quickly assigning your favorite speed. It also has a 180-degree 3-inch tilting screen for selfies and an electronic viewfinder, though you’ll have to use the hot shoe mount if you want flash.

Its pure photography specs are no slouch, though they’re beaten out by most of Fuji’s more expensive models. The 26.1 megapixel sensor can handle 8 shots a second, or up to thirty if you hand it over to the electronic shutter, with autofocus speeds as low as .2 seconds. Video recording goes up to 4K at 30 frames per second, for 1080p at up to 240. ISO goes up to 12800 for standard shots or 51200 for extended output.

The X-E4 lands in March for $850 for the body, or $1050 if you want to add on the 27mm F/2.8 lens featured in its glamor shots. It comes in black or silver color options.