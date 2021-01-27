Wyze Cam Plus Update Unlocks Package Detection, Discounts, and More

For the longest time, Wyze was best described as the company that sold quality smart home products for less than the rest. But recently it started moving into the subscription game, first with complete motion capture, then Cam Plus, followed by home security monitoring. If you’re a Cam Plus subscriber, Wyze has some good news—you get two new artificial intelligence features, and discounts on some products.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Wyze has been on a product release spree. In the past few months it announced the Wyze Cam v3, the Wyze Robot Vacuum and Handheld Vacuum, a security monitoring system, smartwatch, and more. In every case, Wyze took preorders for the products at a “discounted price.” The Wyze Cam v3 started at $19.99, but after the pre-order period will cost $23.99.

That’s still an excellent price for a security camera, especially one as capable as the v3 model. But it might sting if you missed out on the deal since Wyze sold through stock pretty quickly. And that’s where Cam Plus discounts come into play, according to an email from Wyze sent out to subscribers.

Starting with the Wyze Cam v3, Cam Plus Subscribers will continue to pay the “pre-order” price even when the product moves to the general public. Everyone else pays $23.99, but you’ll pay $19.99 if you’re a subscriber.

Additionally, Wyze says it’s adding new features for Wyze Cam Plus subscribers. Both revolve around detection features and bring Wyze Cams in line with similar offerings from Nest and Ring. In addition to the existing person detection feature, now Cam Plus subscribers can enable package and vehicle detection features. You don’t have to pay anything extra, and the options are rolling out now.

Both do exactly what the names suggest, and if you’ve ever felt the need to watch your video doorbell or camera like a hawk for a package from FedEx or Amazon, package detection is something to be excited about. The new detection options and discount pricing is out now, so you should be able to take advantage immediately.

For anyone interesting in signing up, Wyze Cam Plus is $2 per camera a month, or $15 a year if you up front.