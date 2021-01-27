X
At $60, Ring's New Video Doorbell Is Smaller in Size and Price

Josh Hendrickson
| 1 min read
Amazon’s Ring Doorbells are usually either bulky or pricey. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is small, but it’s also $250. The $99 Ring Video doorbell is enormous. At just $59.99, the new Ring Doorbell Wired manages to achieve both a small profile and price.

While it’s slimmed down, priced down, and toned down, that doesn’t mean the Ring Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have essential features. You still get a 1080p video feed, two-way audio, and customizable motion zones. For most people, that’s realistically all you need in a video doorbell.

But, you do lose a few options that may matter depending on your home. For one, as the name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired must be wired to your home. It doesn’t have any battery at all. If your home’s video doorbell wiring isn’t working, you’ll either have to fix that or run a plug-in transformer. It also won’t work with your home’s chime, despite being wired.

If you want to hear when someone rings the doorbell in your home and not just your phone, you’ll need to spring for the Ring Chime and find a spot to plug it in. But giving up the battery and the chime capability let Amazon reduce the size significantly, which can be a bid deal for homes with tight doorway access.

The $59.99 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale now at Amazon and Ring.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

Recently Popular