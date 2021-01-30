X
Popular Searches

What We’re Watching: Wil Wheaton’s ‘TableTop’ is Board Game Heaven

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 2 min read
TableTop show on YouTube with Wil Wheaton explaining game mechanics at game table
Geek & Sundry

Playing board games is fun, but sometimes it’s just as entertaining to kick back and watch others play a round or two. If that’s more your style, you won’t want to miss a terrific little YouTube series called TableTop. Created by Wil Wheaton and Felicia Day, the series features Wheaton and tons of guests playing all kinds of board games.

The iconic series was created in 2012 by Wil Wheaton (of Star Trek: The Next Generation fame) and actor-slash-writer-slash producer Felicia Day for her all-things indie nerd YouTube channel, Geek & Sundry. I happened to stumble upon the series while searching for a tutorial on how to play insane board game Eldritch Horror, and have enjoyed it immensely for the few years that it ran.

In each video, Wil Wheaton invites three or so guests on to play the game. Guests, as you’d probably expect, are all connected to the Hollywood geek scene, including the likes of actors, writers, comedians, scientists, voice actors, and YouTubers. The epic guest list includes Seth Green, Pat Rothfuss, Sam Witwer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Mayim Bialik, Ify Nadiwe, Brandon Routh, Grant Imahara, Alan Tudyk, Hannah Hart, Karen Gillan, Aisha Tyler, Kevin Pereira, Ashly Burch, Kumail Nanjiani, and Bobak Ferdowsi.

The series also features an epicly spectacular array of board games, from RPGs and card games to German-style board games. The list includes Settlers of Catan, Elder Sign, Gloom, Munchkin, Alhambra, Pandemic, Dragon Age, The Resistance, Star Wars: X-Wing, Carcassonne, Dead of Winter, Cards Against Humanity, Eldritch Horror, and Dread among many others.

At the start of each video, Wheaton talks directly to the camera and guides viewers through the mechanics of the game before joining up with his guests. He mentions who created the game and sets the scene, explaining what the overall objective is along with any hindrances the players are likely to encounter. Wil then runs through what an average turn would look like, what needs to be collected or achieved, and what equipment and components the players will be dealing with in the game.

The fun of the series is that nothing is scripted—it’s actual unedited gameplay in every single video. The different combination of guests each video also keeps things exciting, though there have been times it was a bit of a dumpster fire (see the NSFW Cards Against Humanity episode, or maybe don’t, actually). It’s a blast to watch players’ reactions to various events and to see them panic when things aren’t exactly going their way. I also like watching the guests that I’m familiar with to see how they approach games and handle their victories, or, in some cases crushing defeat.

Gameplay is interspersed with quick reality show-like moments where a guest is talking directly to the camera, for comedic effect. And finally, once the game is over, the scene cuts to Wil consoling the losers on the Losers’ Couch. Then he goes to the Wall of Victory to congratulate the winner on their hard-earned victory and presents them with “the” trophy.

Aside from the infamous Cards Against Humanity episode, the series is generally family friendly. Episodes last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, plus there are also plenty of gag reels, interviews, and extended episodes if you just can’t get enough. TableTop is tons of fun for board game enthusiasts and nerds alike, and something that’s actually worth being on YouTube for.

What We're Watching

TableTop, an actual-play board game series created by Wil Wheaton and Felicia Day

Watch every season of “TableTop” on YouTube now for free.

Watch Now
READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Multi Compartments Trunk Organizer, Black
550 people were interested in this!

Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Leather Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)
550 people were interested in this!

HON Exposure Mesh Task Computer Chair with 2-Way Adjustable Arms for Office Desk, Black (HVL721), Back
419 people were interested in this!

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Fuzzy Wool-Like Plush Fleece Lined House Shoes w/Indoor, Outdoor Anti-Skid Rubber Sole (7-8, Black/Grey)
418 people were interested in this!

MAGZO Upgraded Door Snake Draft Blocker 32 inch, Noice Blocker Heavy Duty Bottom Insualtion Keep Draft Out Multi-Function Door Draft Seal (Gray)
378 people were interested in this!

Introducing Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a slimmed-down design (existing doorbell wiring required) - 2021 release
307 people were interested in this!

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse Adjustable Ergonomic Design, Control and Move Text/Images/Files Between 2 Windows and Apple Mac Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite - Black
269 people were interested in this!

Logitech C920x Pro HD Webcam
197 people were interested in this!

Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse – Ergonomic Design with Sculpted Right-Hand Shape, Compatible with Apple Mac and Microsoft Windows Computers, USB Unifying Receiver, Dark Gray
195 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
179 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular