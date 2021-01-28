Sling TV Raises Its Prices, But Existing Subscribers Are Safe Until August

One of the most affordable live TV services just got a lot more expensive, at least for new subscribers. Sling TV announced that it’s raising the price of its Orange and Blue channel packages from $30 to $35 a month, or $50 a month if bundled together. The company is also increasing the price of add-on channels and bumping subscribers’ DVR capacity from 40 hours to 50 hours.

As part of Sling’s 1-year price guarantee, existing subscribers will not experience a price increase until August 1st, 2021 (the company confirms this in its latest press release). According to Michael Schwimmer, Group President of Sling TV, the company is “forced” to raise prices “because television networks keep charging us more.” Other live TV services, like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, offer similar explanations for their recent price hikes.

So the Orange and Blue services are now $35 a month, what about add-ons? Thankfully, most of Sling’s add-ons and extras are only going up $1 per month, although some add-ons are increasing by as much as $6. The company’s “total TV deal,” which offers every add-on service for Orange and Blue subscribers, is only increasing from $20 to $21 (or $25 to $27 if you’re bundling Orange and Blue.

The last time Sling increased its prices was in 2019, and the service is still much cheaper than YouTube TV ($65) or Hulu with Live TV (also $65). Still, Sling’s channel selection is quite limited, and at $35, it may not be a cost-effective alternative to a cable + internet bundle.