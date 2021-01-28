X
Popular Searches

LEGO’s Porsche 911 is a Two-in-One Convertible Dream Car

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read
LEGO 911 Porsche turbo and targa
LEGO

LEGO continues to introduce some fantastic sets for fans of classic cars. Its latest is a two-for-one: a 1970s Porsche 911 Turbo, an iconic German coupe, which comes with alternate instructions and extra parts to make it a 911 Targa roadster instead. The 1458-piece set will cost $150, going on sale February 16th for LEGO VIP customers, March 1st for everyone else.

LEGO’s no stranger to sets that can build multiple models: its inexpensive 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 sets have alternate build options for kids, and the excellent 1960s Mustang set (approximately the same scale as the Porsche) can be built as a stock muscle car or a screaming custom drag racer. The 911 Turbo/911 Targa set is a little more subtle: the Turbo build includes a wider rear axle, turbocharger and intercooler, plus a rear spoiler. If you build the Targa, the roof can be removed and stored under the hood, replaced with a roll bar.

LEGO 911 Porsche turbo and targa
LEGO

Both versions of the set feature licensed badges, fold-down seats, a gear shift, and a working steering wheel. The assembled set is just shy of 14 inches long, 6.3 inches wide, and 4.25 inches high, making it a good fit with sets like the aforementioned Mustang, the 007 Aston Martin, the Fast and Furious Dodge Charger, and the VW Beetle.

LEGO recreation of a classic Porsche ad
LEGO VIP buyers will get exclusive recreations of classic Porsche advertisements. LEGO

Die-hard Porsche fans might want to join LEGO’s free VIP club, because they’ll get some bonuses: four art prints of the cars based on classic Porsche ads and a collector’s wallet to keep them in. The special editions will be issued in limited numbers, and are sure to sell out quickly next month.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HDMI Dummy Plug,Headless Ghost, Display Emulator ?Fit Headless-1920x1080 New Generation@60Hz?
1014 people were interested in this!

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Fuzzy Wool-Like Plush Fleece Lined House Shoes w/Indoor, Outdoor Anti-Skid Rubber Sole (7-8, Black/Grey)
489 people were interested in this!

Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia
427 people were interested in this!

Introducing Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a slimmed-down design (existing doorbell wiring required) - 2021 release
359 people were interested in this!

Moto G Pro with Stylus (128GB, 4GB) 6.4" HD+, NFC, Snapdragon 665, 4000 mAh Battery, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked (T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro) Global 4G LTE International Model XT2043-7(Mystic Indigo)
219 people were interested in this!

Logitech C920x Pro HD Webcam
215 people were interested in this!

Artificial Succulents Set of 3 Mini Realistic Fake Plants with Plastic Pots for Home and Office Decoration, Including Aloe, Echeveria laui and Haworthia coarctata f. greenii, 4~4.5in (H) x 3.5in (W)
198 people were interested in this!

Samsung Space 32-Inch SR75 UHD 4K Computer Monitor (LS32R750UENXZA) – 60Hz Refresh, 3840 x 2160p Resolution, 4ms Response, Frameless Design and Zero-Level Adjustable Stand, HDMI
161 people were interested in this!

Nokia 5.3 Fully Unlocked Smartphone with 6.55" HD+ Screen, AI-Powered Quad Camera and Android 10, Charcoal, 2020 (AT&T/T-Mobile/Cricket/Tracfone/Simple Mobile)
158 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
148 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular