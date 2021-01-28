LEGO’s Porsche 911 is a Two-in-One Convertible Dream Car

LEGO continues to introduce some fantastic sets for fans of classic cars. Its latest is a two-for-one: a 1970s Porsche 911 Turbo, an iconic German coupe, which comes with alternate instructions and extra parts to make it a 911 Targa roadster instead. The 1458-piece set will cost $150, going on sale February 16th for LEGO VIP customers, March 1st for everyone else.

LEGO’s no stranger to sets that can build multiple models: its inexpensive 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 sets have alternate build options for kids, and the excellent 1960s Mustang set (approximately the same scale as the Porsche) can be built as a stock muscle car or a screaming custom drag racer. The 911 Turbo/911 Targa set is a little more subtle: the Turbo build includes a wider rear axle, turbocharger and intercooler, plus a rear spoiler. If you build the Targa, the roof can be removed and stored under the hood, replaced with a roll bar.

Both versions of the set feature licensed badges, fold-down seats, a gear shift, and a working steering wheel. The assembled set is just shy of 14 inches long, 6.3 inches wide, and 4.25 inches high, making it a good fit with sets like the aforementioned Mustang, the 007 Aston Martin, the Fast and Furious Dodge Charger, and the VW Beetle.

Die-hard Porsche fans might want to join LEGO’s free VIP club, because they’ll get some bonuses: four art prints of the cars based on classic Porsche ads and a collector’s wallet to keep them in. The special editions will be issued in limited numbers, and are sure to sell out quickly next month.