Wyze Cam v3 Is Back in Stock, Along With a New Spotlight Accessory

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Wyze Cam v3 in front of a Google Smart Display
Cameron Summerson

The Wyze Cam v3 is an outstanding upgrade over its predecessor, thanks to improved sensors, night vision, and new outdoor protection. But if you missed out on the early sales, you were out of luck—until now. The $24 camera is back in stock, along with its new spotlight accessory.

With the launch to the general public, the price of the Wyze Cam v3 went up slightly. But if you’re a Cam Plus subscriber, you get the $19.99 pre-order price instead. Even still, at $23.99 (plus shipping), you get a ton of camera for not a lot of dollars.

You can use the Wyze Cam v3 indoors or outdoors, and it gets better night vision capabilities, including color night vision. It takes smoother video, features a wider field of view, and more. Check out our review for all the details.

And if the newly improved night vision capabilities still aren’t enough. Wyze put up a dedicated spotlight accessory for sale today. The spotlight will set you back $9.99 plus shipping. We haven’t tested it yet, but that’s a low price for a spotlight. Other accessories are coming too. Wyze tells us it will launch a $5 Window Mount that should reduce glare when recording through windows in mid-February. And it will release a $12 outdoor power adapter in mid-February too.

We don’t expect stock levels to last long, so jump on it before it’s too late.

An inexpensive Wi-Fi Camera

Buy Now

The Wyze Cam v3 costs less than it should for the quality you get. You won’t spend much, but you’ll get a camera that works indoors and outdoors, and even offers color night vision.

