Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Day: Here Are the Best Deals

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Galaxy S21 and a dollar sign.
Samsung

You missed the pre-order deals, but there’s still time to save big on the new Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. The revolutionary series of Galaxy devices is available now with massive trade-in discounts, BOGO deals, and free Galaxy SmartTags. So what are you waiting for? Buy an S21 now before the early-bird offers disappear!

Here are the best deals for the new Galaxy S21 series phones. Bear in mind that the majority of these deals are carrier-based and require a trade-in, upgrade, or new line activation.

  • Samsung: Save up to $700 with qualified trade-in. Customers get $50, $75, or $100 Samsung Credit with purchase of S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, along with a free Galaxy SmartTag. Those paying with SoFi save an additional 5% on their purchase. Samsung is also offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for the purchase of a Galaxy device and Xbox controller.
  • Best Buy: Save up to $900 with qualified activation and trade-in.
  • Verizon (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra): BOGO with a new phone line, save $600 with upgrade and trade, or save up to $750 with a trade-in and new phone line.
  • AT&T (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra): Save up to $800 (or get the S21 for free) with eligible trade-in and 30-month installment plan.
  • T-Mobile (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra): Get the S21 free with eligible trade-in, or BOGO. Save up to $800 on S21+ and S21 Ultra with eligible trade-in or after buying two.
  • Xfinity (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra): Save $400 after activating and transferring a number to your S21.
  • Google Fi (See How): New customers get 50% back in Fi Credit, existing customers get up to $400 back in Fi Credit and Galaxy SmartTag.

Don’t forget to order a phone case! There are already dozens of kickass cases available for the S21 series, including a couple of specially-made cases straight from Samsung.

