Play Disney’s ‘Big Hero 6’ Short for Free on GeForce NOW Before It’s Gone

GeForce NOW has been, up to this morning, exclusively used for streaming PC games to platforms where said games aren’t actually installed. But it looks like NVIDIA is interested in branching out its platforms capabilities. A new Disney short based on Big Hero Six hits GeForce NOW today, with added interactivity, as part of the all-digital Sundance Film Festival.

Baymax Dreams of Fred’s Glitch is a 5-minute cartoon that lets the viewer interact with the events via touchscreen. The setup is sort of odd: Big Hero Six’s resident goofball Fred is inside a digital world that sits in the robot Baymax’s head. The TRON-like process has created a glitch that’s quickly corrupting the system. The film’s protagonist Hiro (i.e. the player, in a silent role) has to tap and hold the screen in order to resolve the glitch and save the day.

The demo isn’t much as a game, being on about a Dragon’s Lair level of interaction. There’s no reason you couldn’t do the same with, say, a mobile game, though the streaming system’s character models do look nice and sharp. Oddly, it seems like Baymax Dreams of Fred’s Glitch is only available on the browser-based iPhone/iPad version of GeForce NOW, despite the system being inherently multiplatform and only coming to Apple devices recently. It won’t appear in search or libraries on PC, Android, or other apps.

If you’d like to check it out, install the GeForce NOW web client on an iPhone or iPad by visiting beta.play.geforcenow.com. Once you’re logged in, search “Baymax” in the game list to add it to your library. NVIDIA says it’s available for a “limited time,” presumably disappearing sometime after the festival ends on February 3rd.