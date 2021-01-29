This Six-Year-Old Coder is Probably Smarter Than You

Talk about impressive! At just six years old, the clearly gifted Kautilya Katariya set an astounding Guinness World Record for finishing four professional certifications from IBM’s Python and artificial intelligence certification. Kautilya is now recognized as the youngest computer programmer in the world.

“When Kautilya got extra time at home due to the COVID lockdown and holiday cancelation, along with all of his mischief, he immersed himself in the world of tech,” said his father, Ishwari Katariya. “We were looking for some structured and well-defined computing and AI courses available for free, and IBM’s courses matched all those criteria.”

IBM’s free courses are a great way for anyone interested in gaining professional certificates in areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. You can dive into them yourself on the IBM Developer Skills Network, which is a no-cost learning platform that also publishes courses on edX.org, Cousera, and other online education platforms.

Kautilya originally started off exploring coding languages like JavaScript, Python, and supporting HTML, but ended up focusing on Python because its the best language to learn for AI and machine learning. Amazingly, it only took the prodigy around seven months to master it, and he earned his certifications (and his Guinness World Record) this past November.

Now, he has recently turned seven and is currently working his way through two additional IBM courses to earn yet another professional certification for Applied AI. Kautilya is planned to have a mentorship call about building new developer skills with yet another young student, Tanmay Bakshi, who also gained certification through IBM’s resources (and who gave a TED talk).

Looks like both kids have a bright future ahead of them.