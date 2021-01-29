X
Popular Searches

This Six-Year-Old Coder is Probably Smarter Than You

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Kautilya Katariya is the world's youngest qualified computer programmer
IBM, magic pictures/Shutterstock.com

Talk about impressive! At just six years old, the clearly gifted Kautilya Katariya set an astounding Guinness World Record for finishing four professional certifications from IBM’s Python and artificial intelligence certification. Kautilya is now recognized as the youngest computer programmer in the world.

“When Kautilya got extra time at home due to the COVID lockdown and holiday cancelation, along with all of his mischief, he immersed himself in the world of tech,” said his father, Ishwari Katariya. “We were looking for some structured and well-defined computing and AI courses available for free, and IBM’s courses matched all those criteria.” 

IBM’s free courses are a great way for anyone interested in gaining professional certificates in areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. You can dive into them yourself on the IBM Developer Skills Network, which is a no-cost learning platform that also publishes courses on edX.org, Cousera, and other online education platforms.

Kautilya originally started off exploring coding languages like JavaScript, Python, and supporting HTML, but ended up focusing on Python because its the best language to learn for AI and machine learning. Amazingly, it only took the prodigy around seven months to master it, and he earned his certifications (and his Guinness World Record) this past November.

Now, he has recently turned seven and is currently working his way through two additional IBM courses to earn yet another professional certification for Applied AI. Kautilya is planned to have a mentorship call about building new developer skills with yet another young student, Tanmay Bakshi, who also gained certification through IBM’s resources (and who gave a TED talk).

Looks like both kids have a bright future ahead of them.

via TechRepublic

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Fuzzy Wool-Like Plush Fleece Lined House Shoes w/Indoor, Outdoor Anti-Skid Rubber Sole (7-8, Black/Grey)
523 people were interested in this!

Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Multi Compartments Trunk Organizer, Black
516 people were interested in this!

Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Leather Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)
512 people were interested in this!

Introducing Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a slimmed-down design (existing doorbell wiring required) - 2021 release
395 people were interested in this!

HON Exposure Mesh Task Computer Chair with 2-Way Adjustable Arms for Office Desk, Black (HVL721), Back
371 people were interested in this!

Logitech C920x Pro HD Webcam
236 people were interested in this!

Artificial Succulents Set of 3 Mini Realistic Fake Plants with Plastic Pots for Home and Office Decoration, Including Aloe, Echeveria laui and Haworthia coarctata f. greenii, 4~4.5in (H) x 3.5in (W)
199 people were interested in this!

Moto G Pro with Stylus (128GB, 4GB) 6.4" HD+, NFC, Snapdragon 665, 4000 mAh Battery, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked (T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro) Global 4G LTE International Model XT2043-7(Mystic Indigo)
171 people were interested in this!

HDMI Dummy Plug,Headless Ghost, Display Emulator ?Fit Headless-1920x1080 New Generation@60Hz?
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
147 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular