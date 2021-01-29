The “Snyder Cut” of ‘Justice League’ Will Disappoint Us All On March 18

When Justice League arrived in 2017, it fell flat on its face. Fans blamed the final product on Joss Whedon’s changes after he stepped in when Zach Snyder left the project for personal changes. Now we’ll find out the truth, as the “Snyder Cut” is coming to HBO Max on March 18.

The “Snyder Cut” promises to cut out all the Whedon fluff and focus on storylines that didn’t make it to the final movie. Oddly, in some cases, it will cover characters never meant to be in the film, like Darkseid.

All told, Zack Snyder says the final draft of “his version” of Justice League will tip the scales at four hours. That entails new special effects, new scenes left in the cutting room, and more. It promises to be bolder, darker, and more dramatic.

Check around, and you can even see a few teasers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes, that’s the official name). You’ll see more of Superman in his dark suit and a few scenes where the special effects do look remarkably better.

But after years of pushing for a “Snyder Cut,” the hype-train may be faster than a speeding Superman. And it’s hard to believe the film can ever live up to the expectations. It may be best to temper your hopes; after all, this new house started with a pretty terrible foundation. You can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League exclusively on HBO Max on March 18.