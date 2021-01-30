X
I Mean, Who Wouldn’t Want a $300,000 3D-Printed House?

Cameron Summerson @summerson
| 1 min read
The 3D printed house
SQ4D

You can 3D print almost anything now. A cute little robot thing? Sure. A bike? Yep. A boat that’s smaller than a human hair? Damn right. So, why not a house? As it turns out, you can, one company did, and now you can buy it.

According to a new listing on Zillow, a property in Riverhead, NY, is claimed to be “the world’s first 3D-printed home.” The claim itself is dubious at best, as 3D-printed homes have sort of been around for a little while in various forms. What makes this one stand out, however, is the fact that it was designed, printed, and built on-site. It’s the first one that was printed to be sold.

Oh, and it was built by robots.

To be more specific, it was constructed by a company called SQ4D using ARCS—Autonomous Robotic Construction System—which is a faster and safer way to build houses. That’s some I, Robot stuff right there.

So, the house itself? It’s a 1,500 square foot contemporary home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a detached 2.5 car garage. So, it’s a modest family dwelling. It sits atop a quarter-acre lot. It’s currently listed for $300,000, which is on par for houses in the area. It’s just a shame it doesn’t come with its own 3D printer. You know, for repairs.

A picture of the 3D printed house

The overall look of the house is pretty unique thanks to the clearly 3D-printed lines across the entire exterior, though the upper half was done with more traditional construction methods. Ah, nothing like a good, old fashioned roofing job, ya know?

This is the second house that SQ4D has printed, but it’s the first one done on-site and built for sale. The first one is in Calverton, NY, as more of a proof of concept. What’s most interesting about the Calverton property is that it was built in just 48 hours of printing time over the course of 8 days and used only $6,000 in materials. If that’s similar to the Riverhead property, then that’s a pretty big profit margin.

Note: One of the images on the Zillow listing for the Riverhead property is actually from the Calverton property, leading to some confusion. The image with the attached garage is from the original Calverton project.

You can learn more about both projects on SQ4D’s website, and there’s also a great flythrough video of the Calverton property on YouTube. I don’t know about y’all, but I’d be so down to 3D print my next house.

via Gizmodo

Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy.

