King Kong and Lara Croft Will Chill on Netflix with Two New Anime Series

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read
Lara Croft and King Kong, Netflix logo
Square Enix/Legendary

Netflix has been absolutely inundated with original anime series as of late, and a new partnership with production company Legendary Entertainment will add two more. Two series based on Kong: Skull Island and the recent video game reboot trilogy of Tomb Raider will hit the streaming service at some point in the future.

Skull Island was the second film in Legendary’s “Monsterverse” series after the 2014 reboot of Godzilla. It showed off a bigger King Kong than ever before, sized up to fight the big G in Godzilla vs Kong, which lands in theaters and on HBO Max next month. Godzilla already has a sizeable (sorry) presence in Netflix’s roster, thanks to anime movie Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and two sequel films produced by Toho Animation.

Because the animated Godzilla movies are set in the far future and not produced by Legendary, it seems unlikely that they’d get a similar universe with King Kong … though this new Kong series is explicitly set in the same “Monsterverse” as the live-action movie. It will be produced by Powerhouse Animation, who’ve done an awesome job on other Netflix anime projects like Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

Tomb Raider‘s recent games have been met with high acclaim, and they were good enough to form the basis of a reboot film in 2018 (unrelated to Legendary Pictures). The anime series will pick up the story after the conclusion of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Newcomer production studio Tractor Pants will deliver the series, with Tasha Hui of The Witcher: Blood Origin in writing and executive producer roles.

Source: Netflix via Engadget

Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years.

Recently Popular