LEGO’s New Spotify Playlist Will Assault Your Ears With Brick Waterfalls

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
An iPhone with Spotify open to a LEGO White Noise album.
LEGO

Play with LEGO bricks for very long, and the distinct sounds they make as you sort and hunt becomes very familiar. In large quantities, it’s a jarring noise you can hear from across a home. On the other hand, white noise is a soothing and soft noise meant to drown out distractions. LEGO’s new White Noise album promises white noise, but we’re not sure you’ll last five minutes.

The Spotify playlist contains seven different tracks with three and half hours of content. You’ll get everything from the sounds you hear when searching through a stack of LEGO blocks to a “waterfall” of thousands of bricks. It All Clicks features endless sounds of two LEGO bricks connecting.

We haven’t listened to all three and half hours of the content yet, but our short time with the tracks proved to be distracting and not that “moment of Zen” LEGO promised. It’s a little too much, too fast, too jarring, to work as proper white noise.

You won’t find any other musical noise either. Most tracks are just the LEGO brick sounds, and each does line up with its title promise. If you want something that comes in closer to ASMR, you might give Built for Two a try, which contains occasional page turn sounds. Wild as the Wind and Night Builder is more comparable to “nature soundtracks” thanks to the added ambiance.

If you can make it through all three and a half hours of the LEGO “white noise,” we congratulate you. We love LEGO (no really, we really love LEGO), but we’re going to the sounds of the Enterprise. But if you’re interested, you can listen to LEGO White Noise on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Music (though the link doesn’t appear to be live yet). 

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

