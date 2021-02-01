X
Popular Searches

Stadia Game Studio is Dead, Stadia Game Streaming Lives On (For Now)

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The Stadia logo in front of several game titles.
Google

Stadia, the Google project that streams games to your home without a console, took a significant blow today. The company announced it’s shutting down Stadia’s game development studios, which means Stadia won’t have an ongoing stream of exclusive games. Stadia itself will stick around, but it may be a harder sell without great exclusives—just ask Microsoft.

After all, a gaming ecosystem’s success often hinges on exclusive games that drive sales. That, among other reasons, is why PlayStation won the last console war. Microsoft’s Xbox One sold plenty of units, but Sony’s PS4 sold far more.

But game development requires years of work and lots of money. And at the end of the tunnel, the game still may not be any good. If CyberPunk 2077 taught us any lessons, it’s that game developers are often too ambitious, which can lead to failure to deliver. Developers can recover, see No Man’s Sky and other examples, but that ultimately requires more time and money.

In a statement today, Google said it would put those resources into building out the Stadia service itself:

Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.

The Stadia Games and Entertainment will wind down after they complete the “near-term planned games.” You shouldn’t expect to see any new Stadia exclusives beyond 2021. What isn’t going away is Stadia. Not only will Google continue to offer Stadia Pro to consumers, it says it will work with outside developers to get games onto Stadia.

Whether or not Google succeeds remains to be seen. Thus far it hasn’t stuck the landing, and Microsoft already offers its own cloud streaming service, with exclusive games, as a free add-on with Game Pass Ultimate. It does cost more than Stadia Pro, but it comes with free Xbox and PC games, an EA Play subscription, and all Xbox Gold benefits. But if you’re satisfied with Stadia’s selection, saving some money could be the way to go—at least for now.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2020 Updated Version?
272 people were interested in this!

MAGZO Upgraded Door Snake Draft Blocker 32 inch, Noice Blocker Heavy Duty Bottom Insualtion Keep Draft Out Multi-Function Door Draft Seal (Gray)
217 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
204 people were interested in this!

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse Adjustable Ergonomic Design, Control and Move Text/Images/Files Between 2 Windows and Apple Mac Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite - Black
149 people were interested in this!

Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse – Ergonomic Design with Sculpted Right-Hand Shape, Compatible with Apple Mac and Microsoft Windows Computers, USB Unifying Receiver, Dark Gray
122 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
96 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
91 people were interested in this!

Samsung GP-U999SJVLGDA 3rd Generation SmartThings Hub, White
74 people were interested in this!

Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Leather Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)
72 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
71 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular