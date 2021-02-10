Amazon Prime Includes a Bunch of Free, Live TV Channels You May Not Know About

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you know that it includes tons and tons of streaming TV and movies, some of which is original and exclusive. You might know that you can subscribe to additional streaming catalogs, like HBO and Showtime. But did you know that Prime also has a bunch of live TV channels, available at no extra charge?

To be clear: these twenty-six channels are still streaming video, but they’re presented as set blocks of programming, like cable TV. It’s a lot like the freebie channels you can access over Roku’s digital service, in that there’s not a whole lot of premium content, and you can’t pause, rewind, or skip the (many) commercials. But just perusing the listings on a Wednesday afternoon, I spotted reruns of Bonanza, Evolution (that alien movie with Stoned Mulder), and My Favorite Martian. It’s far from a wasteland.

So next time you’re browsing the twentieth page of Amazon’s Prime Video catalog without any luck, give the live channels a try. You can find them at amazon.com/gp/video/epg. Note that the availability of the channels will almost certainly differ based on your country.