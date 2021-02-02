X
Popular Searches

Quick Tip: Use Brick Hound to Score Hard-To-Find LEGO Sets

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

The LEGO site with a giant out of stock notification set on a LEGO Razer Crest.

Temporarily out of stock—that’s the dreaded alert you see when a LEGO set is popular and in short supply. You can keep checking back every day, but sets like the LEGO Razer Crest or the Grand Piano sell out quickly when they restock. Why leave things to chance? Instead, use Brick Hound to get notified the instant a set you need comes back in stock.

Brick Hound is an “essentially free” texting service for U.S. residents. It’s essentially free because Brick Hound doesn’t charge for its services, but if you have a limited text message and data service, you might get hit with the usual data and texting fees from your carrier.

But it’s an easy to use service, and it works perfectly. I know, because I’ve used it. My family wanted the Razer Crest, which is practically always out of stock. When LEGO adds more inventory, it sells out quickly. So I signed up for Brick Hound, and the next time the Razer Crest came in stock, I got the notification. And then I was too slow because I was busy.

But that’s ok! Because the next time after that, I got the notification, dropped what I was doing, and managed to score a shiny new Razer Crest. It looks incredibly screen accurate, exactly as seen in the latest episode:

A LEGO Razer Crest smashed to pieces, with a sphere in the middle of the rubble.
Josh Hendrckson

It’s easy to use Brick Hound; you start by texting “Info” to (301)-591-6061, which signs you up for notifications. Then text “subscribe” followed by the name of the set you want or its ID number. In the case of the Razer Crest, that’d be: “Subscribe The Razer Crest” or “Subscribe 75292” (no quotes). Brick Hound will send you a confirmation and start watching the set. As soon in stock, you’ll get a notification.

When you manage to snag a set, repeat the process and use the keyword “unsubscribe” to stop notifications. You can set up notifications for more than one set, and if you text “list,” you’ll get a rundown of all the sets you’re tracking. You’ll still have to do some legwork, but at least you have a chance at finding that hard-to-purchase LEGO set you’ve wanted forever.

Learn More About Brick Hound
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2020 Updated Version?
487 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
180 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
92 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
84 people were interested in this!

MAGZO Upgraded Door Snake Draft Blocker 32 inch, Noice Blocker Heavy Duty Bottom Insualtion Keep Draft Out Multi-Function Door Draft Seal (Gray)
83 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
81 people were interested in this!

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [6ft MFi Certified] Powerline II for iPhone 12 Pro Max/12/11 Pro/X/XS/XR/8 Plus/AirPods Pro, Supports Power Delivery (Charger Not Included) (White)
76 people were interested in this!

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse Adjustable Ergonomic Design, Control and Move Text/Images/Files Between 2 Windows and Apple Mac Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite - Black
72 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
69 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular