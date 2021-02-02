Disney+ Just Made it Easier to Bundle Ad-Free Hulu

As a full-time couch potato and part-time cheapskate, the last thing I want to do is overpay for streaming. But I’ve always avoided Disney’s popular $13 service bundle because it comes with the ad-supported version of Hulu, and I don’t want ads! Now, Disney offers a $19 plan that’s perfect for people like me. It includes Disney+, ESPN+, and, you guessed it, ad-free Hulu!

Disney’s $19 service bundle is $6 cheaper than subscribing to Disney+ ($7), ESPN+ ($6), and ad-free Hulu ($12) separately. And even if you don’t care about ESPN+, this deal costs just as much as an individual Disney+ and Hulu subscription, so it’s like you’re getting ESPN+ for free. Still a win!

While this bundle initially launched in December 2020, it was only offered to select Hulu customers before today. And while bundling ad-free Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ was possible all the way back in 2019, you had to jump through hoops to do so.

But what if you’re already subscribed to some of these services? Disney lets you keep your existing accounts after you bundle, so long as all three accounts are tethered to the same email address. Go into your ESPN+ or Hulu account settings and make sure that they’re using the same email as your Disney+ account to keep everything running as it should. (Signing up for Disney+ for the first time? Use the same email that’s associated with your Hulu and ESPN+ account.)

The new $19 Disney bundle is available to most customers, but it may not work for everyone. Go to Disney’s bundle page to see if the deal works for you. Disney’s $13 bundle with ad-supported Hulu is still available through the company’s bundle page.

Disney Bundle Save $6 a month on Disney+, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN+ with the latest Disney subscription bundle