X
Popular Searches

Deal Alert: Grab the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Gimbal Camera for Half Off

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the DJI Osmo gimbal camera.
DJI

Forget your phone, DJI’s Osmo Pocket camera is on sale for $200—half of its original price. The handheld camera shoots cinematic, stabilized 4K 60 FPS video, and includes advanced motion-tracking features that you won’t find on any smartphone or action camera.

The Osmo Pocket is a 3-axis stabilized camera with a 1-inch touchscreen for playback and control. It’s popular among vloggers and amateur videographers, and it makes a killer stand-in for an action camera if you like indoor sports or cycling. With up to two hours of battery life recording 4K 60 FPS video (or 140 minutes for 1080p 30 FPS), the DJI Osmo Pocket is a compelling and easy-to-use alternative to other cameras, especially at the discounted price of just $200.

Unlike your phone, the DJI Osmo Pocket can lock onto any subject and follow them as they move through a scene. That’s not to say that your phone is useless; it can actually expand the Osmo Pocket’s functionality. Using the DJI Mimo app (Android/iOS), you can transfer files from the camera to your phone, edit videos on your phone, or even use your phone as the Osmo Pocket’s viewfinder.

You can grab the DJI Osmo Pocket for the discounted price of $200 on Amazon. Bear in mind that the Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof or drop-resistant, and it doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack for external microphones. If you’re looking for more features, check out the DJI Pocket 2, an upgraded version of the Osmo Pocket with modular parts.

DJI Osmo Pocket

Grab the Osmo Pocket for half-price and start shooting cinematic, stabilized 4K video.

   Shop Now   

$199.00
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2020 Updated Version?
543 people were interested in this!

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - Kneading Massage Pillow with Heat for Shoulders, Lower Back, Calf - Use at Home and Car, Black, (ZMA-13-BK)
254 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
154 people were interested in this!

DJI Osmo Pocket - Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with integrated Camera 12 MP 1/2.3” CMOS 4K Video, for YouTube TikTok Video Vlog Streamlabs, Attachable to Smartphone, Android, iPhone, Black
115 people were interested in this!

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [6ft MFi Certified] Powerline II for iPhone 12 Pro Max/12/11 Pro/X/XS/XR/8 Plus/AirPods Pro, Supports Power Delivery (Charger Not Included) (White)
92 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
90 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
88 people were interested in this!

Canon EOS Rebel T7i US 24.2 Digital SLR Camera with 3-Inch LCD, Black (1894C002)
88 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
81 people were interested in this!

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5, with 4 Built-in Mics for Clear Calls, USB-C Quick Charge, 35-Hour Playtime, IPX5 Waterproof
62 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular