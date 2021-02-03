Deal Alert: Grab the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Gimbal Camera for Half Off

Forget your phone, DJI’s Osmo Pocket camera is on sale for $200—half of its original price. The handheld camera shoots cinematic, stabilized 4K 60 FPS video, and includes advanced motion-tracking features that you won’t find on any smartphone or action camera.

The Osmo Pocket is a 3-axis stabilized camera with a 1-inch touchscreen for playback and control. It’s popular among vloggers and amateur videographers, and it makes a killer stand-in for an action camera if you like indoor sports or cycling. With up to two hours of battery life recording 4K 60 FPS video (or 140 minutes for 1080p 30 FPS), the DJI Osmo Pocket is a compelling and easy-to-use alternative to other cameras, especially at the discounted price of just $200.

Unlike your phone, the DJI Osmo Pocket can lock onto any subject and follow them as they move through a scene. That’s not to say that your phone is useless; it can actually expand the Osmo Pocket’s functionality. Using the DJI Mimo app (Android/iOS), you can transfer files from the camera to your phone, edit videos on your phone, or even use your phone as the Osmo Pocket’s viewfinder.

You can grab the DJI Osmo Pocket for the discounted price of $200 on Amazon. Bear in mind that the Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof or drop-resistant, and it doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack for external microphones. If you’re looking for more features, check out the DJI Pocket 2, an upgraded version of the Osmo Pocket with modular parts.