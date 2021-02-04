Deal Alert: Nintendo’s ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ Is Back In Stock With a $10 Discount

Run, jump, and squat your way to victory with Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo’s popular (and hard to find) fitness role-playing game. Copies of Ring Fit Adventure sold out last month, but the game is now available on Amazon for $70—$10 off the retail price.

Unlike Wii Fit or Wii Sports, which use minigames to get your body moving, Ring Fit Adventure takes you through a RPG with dangerous enemies and boss battles. A plastic ring and leg strap hold your JoyCons to track your movements, allowing you to jump over obstacles or attack monsters by squatting. All in all, Ring Fit Adventure makes for a pretty fun workout!

Ring Fit Adventure is one of many Switch games to focus on exercise, including Fitness Boxing 2, Just Dance 2020, and Nintendo’s free Jump Rope game. Of course, Ring Fit Adventure is the only game that lets you fight monsters while you work out, so it’s a lot more engaging than the cheaper alternatives.

If you’re stuck inside because of COVID and terrible snowy weather, then now’s the time to start playing Ring Fit Adventure. Order your copy for the discounted price of $70 before the game sells out again!

