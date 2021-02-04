X
Popular Searches

Deal Alert: Nintendo’s ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ Is Back In Stock With a $10 Discount

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nintendo

Run, jump, and squat your way to victory with Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo’s popular (and hard to find) fitness role-playing game. Copies of Ring Fit Adventure sold out last month, but the game is now available on Amazon for $70—$10 off the retail price.

Unlike Wii Fit or Wii Sports, which use minigames to get your body moving, Ring Fit Adventure takes you through a RPG with dangerous enemies and boss battles. A plastic ring and leg strap hold your JoyCons to track your movements, allowing you to jump over obstacles or attack monsters by squatting. All in all, Ring Fit Adventure makes for a pretty fun workout!

Ring Fit Adventure is one of many Switch games to focus on exercise, including Fitness Boxing 2, Just Dance 2020, and Nintendo’s free Jump Rope game. Of course, Ring Fit Adventure is the only game that lets you fight monsters while you work out, so it’s a lot more engaging than the cheaper alternatives.

If you’re stuck inside because of COVID and terrible snowy weather, then now’s the time to start playing Ring Fit Adventure. Order your copy for the discounted price of $70 before the game sells out again!

Ring Fit Adventure

Stuck at home? Buy 'Ring Fit Adventure' and fight monsters with your squats! 'Ring Fit Adventure' is back on sale for the discounted price of $70.

   Shop Now   

More offers

Source: Amazon via

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
1021 people were interested in this!

HUANUO Single Monitor Stand - Gas Spring Single Arm Monitor Desk Mount Fit 17 to 32 inch Screens, Height Adjustable VESA Bracket with Clamp, Grommet Mounting Base, Hold up to 19.8lbs
420 people were interested in this!

DJI Osmo Pocket - Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with integrated Camera 12 MP 1/2.3” CMOS 4K60 Video, for YouTube, TikTok, Video Vlog, Streamlabs, Attachable to Smartphone, Android, iPhone, Black
320 people were interested in this!

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - Kneading Massage Pillow with Heat for Shoulders, Lower Back, Calf - Use at Home and Car, Black, (ZMA-13-BK)
305 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
293 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2020 Updated Version?
265 people were interested in this!

Canon EOS Rebel T7i US 24.2 Digital SLR Camera with 3-Inch LCD, Black (1894C002)
227 people were interested in this!

Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Audio Adapter and Receiver, Hands-Free Calling, MP3 Car Charger with 2 USB Ports, PowerIQ, and AUX Output (No Dedicated App)
212 people were interested in this!

Compustar CS4900-S (4900S) 2-way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System with 3000-ft Range
188 people were interested in this!

weBoost Drive Reach (470154) Vehicle Cell Phone Signal Booster | Car, Truck, Van, or SUV | U.S. Company | All U.S. Networks & Carriers -Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint & More | FCC Approved
180 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular